CSHQA welcomes Kathy Alexander
Kathy Alexander has joined CSHQA as receptionist in the Boise office. She brings 34 years construction industry experience to the design firm, most recently as a senior executive assistant. Responsibilities at CSHQA will include delivering friendly, efficient customer service and providing general office support including scheduling meetings, maintaining calendars, organizing and sorting mail. CSHQA is a full-service design firm for a wide range of clients and project types including education, retail, civic, commercial, healthcare, multi-family, hospitality, military and aviation.
indieDwell selects new CEO, creates Chief Impact Officer position
indieDwell Holdings Inc is proud to announce Christina Ortiz-Bluth as the company’s new CEO. Ortiz-Bluth is the current chief operations officer and has been leading the company’s day-to-day operations and expansion efforts.
Scott Flynn, co-Founder and current CEO, will become the Chief Impact Officer. This newly created position allows Flynn to focus, deepen and accelerate the company’s impact internally and externally. As a member of the leadership team, Flynn will continue to be involved in the business operations.
indieDwell currently has one factory in Caldwell and is opening its second factory in Pueblo, Colorado this summer. The company developed several key partnerships with leading organizations including, but not limited to, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Northern Trust, the Colorado Health Foundation, the Colorado Trust and Gary Community Investments.
Western Land Realty replaces Lindbloom Realty
It’s the same address but with a new name.
Western Land Realty is now located in the office that was formerly Lindbloom Realty at 320 E. Main St. in Middleton.
Western Land Realty agents include Pat Dresen, John Garrett, Debbie Pisca and Stan Stanley. Each have over 25 years of real estate experience and can assist with all real estate needs. The firm works with clients on residential, farm and ranch and commercial and development properties. Please visit our website at www.westernlandre.com.
Wright Brothers announces new hire
Nate Wheeler has joined Wright Brothers, The Building Company, as its business development manager. Wheeler is responsible for establishing and maintaining business relationships for Wright Brothers by participating in civic organizations, attending industry conference and vetting construction opportunities. Wheeler has lived in the Treasure Valley since 1980. His diverse background allows him to relate with developers, nonprofits, architects, design professionals and others in the construction industry whatever their needs may be. Wheeler is currently serving as a Chaplain in the Army Reserves (1LT).