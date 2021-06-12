Boise Nice Project adds director
The Boise Nice Project has made a tremendous leap forward by electing Phillip Thompson as a member of its Board of Directors, the nonprofit stated in a recent press release.
Phillip Thompson’s family came to Idaho in 1905 and established Idaho’s first Black Church that currently houses the Idaho Black History Museum. He has worked for more than 20 years in Information Technology and currently serves as the president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum, according the announcement.
Thompson currently serves on the boards of Boise Black Professionals, the Boise Police Chief’s Community Advisory Panel, the City Club of Boise and the Future Public School. He formerly served as president of Islamic Center of Boise.
For the last four years Thompson has been working with Parkinson’s patients to delay the progression of disease through a regimented approach to sleep, diet, and intense physical exercise. He previously spent two years as a researcher at Idaho Neurological Institute focusing on TBI and movement disorders.
Beth Ineck joins BVEP
Boise Valley Economic Partnership has announced that Beth Ineck has been hired as director of economic development and will begin that role in July.
Ineck comes from the City of Nampa, where she served as economic development director for the past eight years.
“We are so fortunate to have Beth join the BVEP family,” Clark Krause, BVEP executive director, said in the announcement. “Her extraordinary work and winning results in the City of Nampa have proven she is one of the few elite economic developers in the nation. I cannot wait to see how she will help the Boise Metro continue to bring higher wage jobs and community investment into the region and the state of Idaho. Being a regional based organization, we can look forward to Beth’s expertise benefiting all of our metro’s communities.”
As Nampa’s economic development director, Ineck played an integral role in the recruitment of Amazon, Autoval, Go Go Squeeze by Materne, and Mother Earth Brew Co, among many others, the announcement stated. She facilitated more than $750 million in business investment and created more than 5,000 jobs. In 2020, Ineck was recognized as Idaho’s Economic Development Professional of the Year.
“Over the past 14 years, Beth Ineck has created a wonderful legacy in Nampa which will benefit our community for years to come,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in the announcement. “While we are sad to see Beth go, I am excited for Beth as she moves into her new role. BVEP serves a very important role in economic development for the Treasure Valley and the City of Nampa. Beth will continue to serve our community, just in a different capacity.”
CSHQA welcomes Eliza Woodside
CSHQA has happily announced that Eliza Woodside has joined the firm as an interior designer I. She supports the interiors team with special planning, material and finish selections, and conceptual design for a variety of projects. She earned her BSD-Interior Design from the University of Nebraska in 2021.
IEA hires Paul Stark
The Idaho Education Association has happily announced the hiring of Paul Stark as executive director. Stark has served as the general counsel of the IEA for the last 10 years, the announcement stated, and was active in education law prior to joining the association in 2011.
“Paul is the ideal person to take on this role and help lead the IEA forward,” IEA President Layne McInelly said in the announcement. “He is intimately familiar with the mission, values, and activities of the IEA, as well as being highly respected both within the IEA family and among education stakeholders.”
Stark has a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and received his law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Prior to joining the IEA, he worked for the Idaho State Court of Appeals, multiple downtown Boise law firms, and ran his own private firm in Meridian, according to the announcement. Stark is the father of five children who have all been educated in Idaho public schools.
“I am very excited to be taking on new responsibilities and advocating for professional educators, students, and Idaho public schools,” Stark said in the announcement. “The last year has demonstrated the need for all Idahoans to work together to support public education and build a public school system that provides access and opportunity for every student.”
Stark succeeds Matt Aber-Towns, who recently accepted the executive director position with the North Carolina Education Association.
“We are pleased that Matt will now be with our sister organization and will continue working on behalf of students and educators,” McInelly said in the announcement. “We appreciate his efforts with the IEA and wish Matt and his family all the best.”
Lynn Moore earns real estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification
Yuri Blanco of REMAX Executives has happily announced that Lynn Moore has completed the real estate industry’s most comprehensive new home sales course to earn national certification as a certified new home specialist. With this certification, Moore joins a group dedicated to providing the highest level of professionalism and service to builders and new home buyers, the announcement stated.
“This course is recognized as one of the very best ever offered in real estate,” Moore said in the announcement. “The training covered architectural design and planning, blueprint reading, topography, building site design, evaluating quality construction, materials, methods, construction terminology and scheduling. We also studied successful buyer/builder relations, all aspects of customer service and the use of various organizational tools and systems. This provides me with the expertise, strategies and tools to more professionally assist anyone interested in a brand new or existing home.”
Completion of the Certified New Home Specialist™ training involves a total of over 22 hours of specialized course work and successful completion of the CNHS certification test, the announcement stated. The course was created by trainer, author and consultant Dennis Walsh, who is recognized internationally as a leading authority in all aspects of residential construction, new home sales and marketing.
“I’m excited to have more of our associates earning this certification,” Yuri Blanco, broker/owner of REMAX Executives said in the announcement. “Knowledge is power, and I believe this training really sets our people apart when it comes to helping builders market new homes and home buyers make their best decisions.”