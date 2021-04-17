Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation For Health adds 3 board members
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has appointed Elva “Cookie” Allan, Marybeth Flachbart and Jenny Robertson to its board of directors.
Allan has worked for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe since 1999 and is currently the director of Strategic Initiatives and Development Office, according to a recent announcement from Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Allan has been an advocate for Latino and Native American issues dating back to her work as a legislative aide in Washington, D.C., for members of Congress from Arizona, California and Texas on policy matters related to those two populations. A mother of two, Allan also owns and operates Advanced Management Strategies, a consulting firm. She has undergraduate and graduate degrees from Eastern Washington University and is pursuing a doctoral degree in education from the University of Idaho.
Flachbart has extensive experience in education, the announcement stated. She provided support to state education agencies through the Northwest Comprehensive Center and previously served as president and CEO of Neuhaus Education Center in Houston, a nonprofit focused on literacy solutions. In addition to serving as deputy superintendent of Student Achievement and School Improvement at the Idaho State Department of Education, Flachbart taught at Boise State University and has more than 10 years of classroom experience general and special education. She earned an Ed.D. in curriculum and instruction at Boise State and a master’s degree from Fairfield University.
Robertson is the director of Government Programs at Blue Cross of Idaho, according to the announcement, and is responsible for the company’s Dual Eligible and Medicaid lines of business. She previously served as government contracts director for Molina Healthcare of Ohio and worked in government affairs for WellCare in Florida. Robertson has more than 20 years of experience in public policy, government relations and regulatory affairs. She earned undergraduate and master’s degrees from The Ohio State University.
“We are excited to have Cookie, Marybeth and Jenny join our board of directors,” Executive Director Kendra Witt-Doyle said in the announcement. “Each brings a wealth of experience and passion for creating a healthier Idaho that will help the Foundation continue to bring greater health equity to the state.”
The trio joins Chairman Ralph Woodard, Vice Chair Mike Reynoldson and directors Luke Malek and Pam McNamara on the board.
TitleOne announces 4 new hires
TitleOne has announced it is welcoming four new hires to its Treasure Valley locations.
Rebecca McHaddad joins TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has five years of customer service experience and over a year of experience in Title.
Dillon Morris joins TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. He has 10 years of customer service and management experience, and is currently studying business at the College of Western Idaho.
Jeff San Pedro joins TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. He has 25 years of patient care experience and recently worked as an MRI technologist.
Cassandra “Casi” Wong joins TitleOne as a roving team leader in the company’s Nampa office. She has 10 years of title and escrow experience and 17 years of real estate experience.