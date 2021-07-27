Jeremy Field, Michael Freeman join Boise Metro Chamber team
BOISE, Idaho (July 28, 2021) — The Boise Metro Chamber is pleased to announce Jeremy Field has
been named as the organization’s new Senior Director of Government and Community Affairs.
Field joins the chamber with more than 14 years of experience advising organizations on federal policies
and effective agency communication. He most recently served as the Regional Administrator – Pacific
Northwest Region for the U.S. Small Business Administration, where he managed the administration’s
mission in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. He has also served as Regional Director and State
Grant Coordinator for U.S. Sen. James Risch.
Fields graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He later
earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law, and most recently completed
his Master’s in Public Administration at Idaho State University.
Field is a former United Way of Southeastern Idaho Board Member and former Ex Officio Board
Member for the Bannock Development Corporation and Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce.
“We are excited to have Jeremy join the Boise Metro Chamber team to lead our government relations
efforts,” said CEO Bill Connors. “This has long been an iconic position for our organization and this
community. Jeremy’s background in federal, state, and local policy is nationally recognized. His work
with the SBA, small business enterprises, involvement with local chambers and community organizations,
and his impressive academic background in law and public policy will certainly continue the historic
tradition this position carries.”
“Working on behalf of entrepreneurs is a great privilege,” said Field. “They are the engine that runs
Boise’s dynamic economy. Thank you to Bill Connors and the board for this opportunity. Together, we
will continue to advance policies which cultivate a healthy business environment.”
Michael Freeman Joins Boise Metro Chamber Team
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber is pleased to announce Michael Freeman as the organization’s new Senior Public Relations and Marketing Manager.
Freeman joins the chamber with more than 20 years of experience as a communications professional. He most recently served as the Communications Director for the City of Mountain Home. A retired veteran, he has also served in top Marine Corps public affairs posts with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) in North Carolina and III MEF in Okinawa, Japan.
Freeman is a Boise State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts with public relations emphasis. He is also an active member of the Public Relations Society of America.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the chamber,” said Sandy Anderson, BMC’s vice president of member services. “His experience will be a great asset to our marketing and communications team, and we are proud to employ a U.S. Marine veteran on staff.”
“I’m very excited to be joining the Boise Metro Chamber team,” said Freeman. “This is an exciting time for the Boise business community, and the chamber’s focus on advocacy, leadership development, and economic health throughout the Treasure Valley has been a key component of Idaho’s amazing economic recovery.”
NNU Announces New Assistant to the President for Congregational Engagement
IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 7/23/21
Northwest Nazarene University—This week Northwest Nazarene University
announced the appointment of Dr. Jay Akkerman as NNU’s new Assistant
to the President for Congregational Engagement. Akkerman has been at
NNU since 2003, most recently serving as Dean of Graduate and
Professional Studies and Director of the Graduate School of Theology.
“I am excited for what Jay will bring to this role as he continues to
build bridges between regional churches and the University,” President
Joel Pearsall said. “His extensive experience as a faculty member at
NNU and as a minister within the Church of the Nazarene makes him an
ideal candidate for this position.”
Akkerman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from NNU in 1989, followed
by a Master of Divinity in Pastoral Theology from Nazarene Theological
Seminary in 1993. In 2004 he earned his Doctor of Ministry from the
Beeson Center for Biblical Preaching & Church Leadership at Asbury
Theological Seminary. Akkerman is an Ordained Elder in the Church of
the Nazarene and has served in churches nationwide for over 20 years.
“I am a product of the transformational impact of NNU. Enrolling here
was one of the best life decisions I ever made,” Akkerman stated.
“This position will empower me to build on my NNU leadership
experience and couple it with my love for the Church and its mission
to our world. I look forward to connecting with pastors and
congregations from across the Northwest, including many former
students, as we find ways to strengthen one another in our shared
ministry of transformation.”
The Assistant to the President for Congregational Engagement extends
NNU’s relationship with pastors and congregations across the Northwest
Educational Field using a variety of channels and also deepens
connections with those from other traditions beyond the Church of the
Nazarene.
Two new team members at the Idaho Conservation League
Stevie Gawryluk is the Idaho Conservation League’s new Community Engagement Assistant based in Ketchum. She has years of experience in the outdoor industry and has volunteered with organizations such as Artemis Sportswomen, where she is a brand ambassador. Gawryluk’s education includes a college background in political science and a masters degree from the University of Glasgow in Scotland. She is ecstatic to promote conservation and can be found throughout Idaho backpacking, hunting, and fishing.
Kayla Gleason joined the Idaho Conservation League as the nonprofit’s new Development Assistant. Gleason has professional experience in nonprofit administration, development and communications, and most recently worked at the Boise Library! She has a bachelors in Spanish language and culture and a masters in social justice. She moved home to Idaho a few years ago and is happy to enjoy walks in the Boise Foothills again.