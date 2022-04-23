Lorenzo Olvera to Lead Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Saint Alphonsus
Boise — Lorenzo Olvera has been named Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Saint Alphonsus Health System, President and CEO Odette Bolano announced in a press release. A Caldwell, Idaho native, Olvera returns to his home state from Washington, D.C., where he most recently served as Director of the Senate Diversity Initiative in the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
While in the Senate, Olvera and his team assisted Senate offices build a diverse workforce. He served in the Obama Administration as Deputy White House Liaison and Director of Leadership and Development at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) where he recruited, hired and helped manage political appointees. Before his time at DOE, he was Special Advisor in the Office of Legislation and Congressional Affairs at the Department of Education. In that role, Olvera managed civil rights issues, tribal education, early childhood education, nominations, and congressional outreach. Before joining the Administration, he served former Congressman Xavier Becerra’s (D-CA) leadership office as a Member Outreach Assistant.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are tenets of Trinity Health’s and Saint Alphonsus’ mission, and Lorenzo brings more than 15 years of proven leadership in helping organizations achieve a culture of inclusion and belonging. We strive to achieve an inclusive work environment where everyone is treated with fairness, dignity, and respect. Saint Alphonsus is committed to recruit and retain a diverse staff reflective of the communities we serve,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Olvera earned his bachelor’s degree in political economy from the College of Idaho in Caldwell and received an Executive Master’s in Leadership from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. He has also received certificates in diversity and inclusion from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the University of South Florida.
JP Green awarded CCIM Designation
BOISE — TOK Commercial announced in a press release that JP Green, a member of the firm’s brokerage team, has been awarded the prestigious Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation by the CCIM Institute.
The CCIM designation represents commercial real estate’s highest standard for professional achievement and is the industry’s most elite credential for commercial real estate investment. To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete coursework covering interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, and investment analysis; compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience; and, pass a comprehensive examination. CCIMs are recognized experts in commercial real estate brokerage, leasing, asset management, valuation, and investment analysis.
As a CCIM, Mr. Green joins a global community of over 13,000 members that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis. Mr. Green specializes in retail leasing, tenant representation, and investment sales. He offers clients a breadth of commercial real estate brokerage knowledge, including lease and sale negotiations. Mr. Green is active in retail tenant and landlord representation, leveraging his significant corporate and franchise experience to provide a unique perspective for his clients. TOK Commercial’s brokerage team boasts the largest number of CCIMs in the state of Idaho, with 11 members.
TOK Commercial, with offices in Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Twin Falls, is Idaho’s largest full-service commercial real estate company and delivers exceptional brokerage and property management services to clients across the state.