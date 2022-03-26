IMG_4150.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Wells Fargo Bank manager Cheryl Ady is retiring

Customers, friends, coworkers and former coworkers are invited to stop by and congratulate Cheryl Ady on retiring after 43 years with the same company.

It will be an all-day celebration, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1 at Wells Fargo Bank’s Karcher office, 2122 W. Karcher Road in Nampa.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments