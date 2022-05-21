WROTEN JOINS ZIONS BANK AS SENIOR COMMERCIAL RELATIONSHIP MANAGER
NAMPA — Jerry Wroten has been named senior commercial relationship manager for Zions Bank, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with agricultural and business clients. According to a press release about the appointment, he will split his time between the Nampa branch, 2121 W. Karcher Road, and the Caldwell branch, 509 S. Kimball Ave.
Wroten brings nine years of agricultural finance experience to the role. He earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Idaho and an MBA from Northwest Nazarene University.
Wroten is active in the community, serving on the board of directors of the Idaho Cattle Association and as president of the Pat Wroten Memorial Foundation, which raises scholarship funds for students in rural areas. He also volunteers annually with the Jordan Valley Junior Rodeo.
Stephanie L. Jarvis achieves membership in Million Dollar Round Table
BOISE — Stephanie L. Jarvis, a representative for Modern Woodmen of America, is one of a small percentage of financial representatives worldwide to achieve membership this year in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table, according to a press release.
Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 49,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
The local Modern Woodmen office is located at 3355 N. Lake Harbor in Boise. Contact Jarvis at 208 417-0811 for more information about Modern Woodmen’s financial services and fraternal programs.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization offering financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
New face at Banner Bank
BOISE — Jessie Joye has joined Banner Bank as Vice President Business Banker serving the Southern Idaho area.
In addition to nearly 18 years of experience in banking and related fields, she has specific extensive experience serving individuals and businesses in the Boise area. Joye obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration from Boise State University. Joye is active in the community. Currently, she is volunteering for Idaho Youth Ranch and Stampede for The Cure
Mike Ballenger wins President’s Club award
NAMPA — Mike Ballenger, an independent insurance agent in Nampa, qualified for Auto-Owners Insurance Company’s 2021 President’s Club. According to a press release, the President’s Club honors the top 25 life-producing agents in the 30-state marketing territory.
VRT’s executive director to step down after 22 years
Kelli Badesheim, executive director at Valley Regional Transit (VRT), has announced her intention to transition from the role after 22 years with the agency. According to a press release, Badesheim started as interim director in November 2000 and assumed the executive director role in August 2001, effectively leading the agency from its inception.
Badesheim points to upcoming transportation opportunities and strategies for the region in her decision to welcome new leadership.
“Mobility in our region is at a critical juncture,” said Badesheim. “I believe the transportation landscape will advance dramatically in the next five to 10 years and it feels like an appropriate time to open the door for new leadership to keep the agency moving forward. I am excited to continue the work in front of us and to support a seamless and successful beginning for VRT’s new leader.”
VRT’s Executive Board is working with VRT leadership to outline the next steps in the hiring process, which will result in candidate recommendations to the Executive Board for a final selection. The search is anticipated to take approximately six to nine months.
Surbir Chadha Joins ICCU as a Commercial Loan Officer
MERIDIAN — According to a press release, Surbir Chadha has joined Idaho Central Credit Union as a Commercial Loan Officer in the Boise area.
Chadha was born in London, England but has spent most of his life in Meridian, Idaho. He attended Boise State University and has over 17 years’ experience in the finance industry.
With his experience in the industry and his expertise in commercial loans, Chadha is ready to help businesses in the Treasure Valley achieve financial success. Idaho Central has a variety of products and services that can be tailored to fit each business’ unique needs.