Two new at D.L. Evans Bank
D.L. Evans Bank announced the promotion of David Roberts to branch manager at the Boise Parkcenter branch and the transfer and promotion of Anastasia Cirricione as assistant vice president retail branch manager of the Boise Cole and Emerald branch.
With almost two decades of banking experience, Roberts has been a district and regional manager, a personal banker for U.S. Bank, an operations manager at Key Bank, a senior consumer banker at Wells Fargo, and a small business banking advisor. He specializes in financial institution management including recruiting, business development, onboarding, and developing employees, as well as generating custom lending opportunities for clients to meet their individual needs.
He is actively an Aambassador for the Boise Metro Chamber, a volunteer at the Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation, Weiser Historical Society, Festival of Trees, Saint Alphonsus Foundation, March of Dimes, Meridian Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and Grotto Group Master Class.
In his off time, he enjoys traveling the world and growing his knowledge of art, specifically Boise local artist, Troy Passey, and Pacific Northwest artist, Fay Jones.
Cirricione has held many positions during her 16 years in the banking industry. She has been a teller, financial service representative, senior financial service representative, senior personal banking specialist and branch manager. She specializes in financial institution management including recruiting, onboarding, and developing employees as well as generating custom lending opportunities for clients to meet their individual needs. She has been a licensed life and health insurance agent in both Colorado and Missouri. Cirricione is also a member of the Boise Chamber of Commerce, Boise Young Professionals, volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House and the Idaho Humane Society.
Two promotions at Prefab Logic
Prefab Logic Inc., announced it has made a strategic decision to realign its leadership team by internally promoting two key staffers to co-lead the company. Bas Lima Neto will direct the company as general manager. Tim Mathson will co-lead as operations manager.
The decision came after careful thought, focused on how to take the thriving modular consultancy to the next level, according to Rick Murdock, Prefab Logic co-founder and chairman.
“We’re making an intentional pivot that brings our two most qualified hands-on leaders to senior-most leadership roles,” Murdock said. “This gives our clients a more direct line to our two key sources of expertise as managers and in the trenches. We believe being a home-grown resource instills integrity into our team. These two high character leaders have not only helped our amazing team grow for some time, they also bring a shared vision of how we can help reimagine the construction industry.”
Curtis Fletcher, Prefab Logic co-founder and chief strategic officer, said the leadership pivot is designed to build on the company’s growth momentum and unique culture driven by its unique team of talent.
“To best grow the company and become a national platform for modular design and development, we’ve elected to advance our leadership team by promoting from within,” Fletcher said. “This new leadership brings advanced experience to the top roles in the company to serve the industry and our customers at the highest levels possible. Each person remaining is key to our culture, and this change reaffirms who we are as a company.”
Lima Neto advances to GM from his role as studio director. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a master’s degree in engineering management, and has an extensive history in construction, design, optimization, and automation. He created one of the largest BIM companies in Brazil and has worked on over 170 projects in the U.S. and Canada.
“We’re leading the industry and driving modular construction forward while elevating modeling and integration processes to unprecedented standards” Lima Neto said. “It takes more than technology and experience to accomplish that – it takes the right people, and the utmost congruency, and that’s our foundation.”
Mathson steps up to the role of operations manager from his role as director of design. With a degree in drafting, Mathson entered the modular industry 10 years ago where he began a structural focused career. During the years before joining the Prefab Logic team he worked for a large engineering firm as a structural designer. He is an
expert in structural design for modular buildings and a trailblazer in the modular industry, bringing new and creative ways to improve factory construction and structural systems with a keen attention to detail.
“I’m excited that we have such a great foundation in place to take Prefab Logic to the next level,” Mathson said. “Together with Bas and our experienced team, we’ll ensure our focus is helping clients compress time and cut costs to put top quality housing in reach at a time of great need.”
Prefab Logic is a preconstruction services firm, based in Nampa, Idaho. The company was cofounded in 2015 to bridge the gap between architectural design and modular manufacturing. Prefab Logic transforms the vision of developers and architects into complete, precise, data-driven plans for modular factories and onsite general contractors to build more efficiently and effectively. The company has provided preconstruction services for more than 40 major construction projects in multifamily, senior living, hospitality, and specialty markets. Find out more at prefablogic.com.
Idaho Trust Bank announces new chief financial officer
Thomas Prohaska, chairman and chief executive officer of Idaho Trust Bank, announced the hiring of Jonathan J. Wick as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Wick brings to the table more than 30 years of experience serving as a community bank CFO.
He holds a degree in public accounting from St. Cloud University, passed the Minnesota state CPA exam and has served as treasurer at the Desert Healthcare Foundation. Having helmed large-scale technology projects and implementation of new systems and services, Wick’s expansive experience in using technology to streamline and improve communication makes him a great addition to the Idaho Trust Bank team.
Several community banks have seen growth and success under his leadership as CFO, and Prohaska is confident his success will continue with Idaho Trust Bank. “Jon is going to be an integral part of our continued growth,” Prohaska said. “I am thrilled to have him on board.” As CFO Wick will serve as the lead financial executive overseeing and representing the bank’s accounting department and all financial and accounting operations of the bank.
For more information about Idaho Trust Bank visit idahotrust.com.