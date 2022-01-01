Scott Milner named regional director of pharmacy for Saint Alphonsus
BOISE — Scott Milner, PharmD, MBA, has been named Regional Director of Pharmacy for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. Milner comes to Saint Alphonsus from the St. Luke’s Health System, where he served as Senior Director of Pharmacy Business Development, 340B, and Infusion Services.
“Scott brings nearly 12 years of working in pharmacy leadership roles in diverse healthcare system,” said Michael Born, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. “He will oversee operations of four acute care pharmacies, Saint Alphonsus Medical Group and Health Alliance pharmacy operations and retail pharmacy services.”
Milner holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree from Idaho State University in Pocatello and a Master of Business Administration from Westminster College. He began his career as an intern at Portneuf Regional Hospital in Pocatello and worked at Primary Children’s Hospital in Provo, Utah and served as Director of Pharmacy for Intermountain Health System in Burley, Idaho. Following his career at Intermountain, Milner worked for Option Care, supporting infusion clinics in Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.
He began his new post at Saint Alphonsus on December 27.
