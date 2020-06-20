Longtime local broadcast executive Bob Rosenthal announced his retirement effective Aug. 1.
Rosenthal, currently the VP/general manager of the four Lotus-owned radio stations (KRVB, KQXR, KTHI and KJOT) has been a mainstay in the Boise broadcast scene for 42 years, according to a press release. He came to Boise in August 1978 as Boise State University’s sports information director and "provided color commentary" for Boise State football and basketball games on KBOI-AM.
Rosenthal joined the KBOI radio sales team in January 1981 and continued his on-air “game day” role until 1984 when he was named general sales manager for KBOI and KQFC-FM.
In 1985 Rosenthal transitioned from radio commentary to the Albertsons' Stadium PA booth where he has announced for the past 35 years on Bronco football game days. His voice is well-known to Bronco fans with his popular “that’s another Bronco … first down” call.
Rosenthal was promoted to general manager of the Pacific Northwest Broadcast stations, including KBOI and KQFC, in 1996. Rosenthal's management and leadership has stayed through several moves and acquisitions, including in February 2016 he returned to the Journal group of stations, which had sold to the E.W. Scripps Company in 2014. Rosenthal has been the group’s manager since then and through the group acquisition by Lotus Communications in December 2018.
He is a past chairman of the Idaho Ad Federation, Idaho Broadcasters Association, Boise Ad Federation and Boise Area Radio Broadcasters Association. In 2002, he received Idaho’s Silver Medal representing excellence in the advertising industry. Last year he was named a Boise ICON by the Idaho Business Review.
“More than anything I have appreciated and benefitted from all the opportunities I have been afforded and hope I have shown my appreciation with positive and meaningful mentoring and coaching with the hundreds of people I’ve worked with these many years,” Rosenthal said in the press release.
Derek Cook has joined TitleOne as an escrow team member in the company's Boise office. Cook has five years of customer service and five years of sales experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration.
Don Ebert has been appointed as the Clearwater Region representative on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. Ebert was appointed by Governor Brad Little, according to a press release. He is a Weippe resident, lifelong Idahoan, and currently owns and operates a grocery store in Weippe.
“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to the Fish and Game Commission by Governor Little,” Ebert said in the release. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve him and the citizens of this great state.”
Todd Grande has joined Bright Bank in Boise as VP, Commercial Relationship Manager in the Commercial Banking Office. In this role, Grande is responsible for developing and servicing a wide range of clients and assisting them in their financial needs, according to a press release.
Grande has over 30 years in the banking industry with experience in business development, commercial lending and Treasury Management. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in business and marketing and serves as a board member of the Boys and Girls Club.
“Todd is a highly skilled and customer service oriented banking professional. Todd is an excellent choice to serve clients in numerous capacities and expand Bright Bank’s presence in Idaho,” Mark Houston, president & CEO, said in a press release.
Terrance Green has joined Bright Bank in Boise as VP, Sr. Commercial Relationship Manager in the Commercial Banking Office. In this role, Green is responsible for developing and servicing a wide range of clients and assisting them in their financial needs, according to a press release.
Green has over 17 years in the banking industry in the Southern Idaho market with experience in business development and commercial lending, including commercial real estate. He graduated from Montana State University-Bozeman with a bachelor's degree in economics and serves as a board member for Junior Achievement.
“Terrance is a highly skilled and customer service oriented banking professional. Terrance is an excellent choice to serve clients in numerous capacities and expand Bright Bank’s presence in Idaho,” Mark Houston, president & CEO, said in the press release.
Dr. Katie Throne has joined Intermountain Pet Hospital on Chinden Boulevard and is currently accepting patients. Dr. Throne is a native of the Treasure Valley and obtained her Bachelor's of Science in biology with a business minor from Boise State University. She then went north to complete her DVM at Washington State University in 2011. Dr. Throne worked at a small animal general practice in the area for six years before returning to Idaho, according to a press release.
Dr. Throne enjoys internal medicine, soft tissue surgery. and preventative care. Outside the office she spends time with her husband, who is also a veterinarian, and their two boys. They also have two pets — Harrison, a Yorkshire Terrier/Maltese rescue, and Lyra, a Siamese mixed cat.