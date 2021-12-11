Two new at TitleOne
Kristin Tucker has joined TitleOne as an Internal Sales Support Executive in the company’s Ten Mile office. She has 13 years of customer service experience and is an Idaho native.
Misty Casey has joined TitleOne as an Office Administrator in the company’s Caldwell office. She has nine years of customer service experience and four years of banking industry experience. Misty received her bachelor of science degree from Boise State University.
Cradlepoint appoints Ben Carr as Chief Information Security Officer
BOISE — Cradlepoint has appointed Ben Carr as Chief Information Security Officer to enhance the company’s security capabilities through its next phase of growth in 4G/LTE and 5G connectivity solutions. Carr brings more than 25 years of experience in developing and executing long-term business and product security strategies.
Carr joins Cradlepoint from Qualys, a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. As Global CISO for Qualys, he led the global corporate and product security strategy along with compliance activities. As CISO for Aristocrat, he built a world-class global Cybersecurity program from the ground up, built out security programs at Visa, and has also served as the Head of Corporate IT Security globally for Nokia. Additionally, Carr is a member of the Board of Directors for the IT-ISAC and has served on advisory boards for TruStar, Mimecast, Qualys, and Accuvant.
CSHQA welcomes Loretta Sheridan
BOISE — CSHQA is pleased to announce that Loretta Sheridan has joined the firm as an Architectural Specifications Writer. Sheridan brings 20 years’ experience in the A/E/C industry to the firm in a wide range of sectors including healthcare, K-12, retail, higher education, hospitality, multifamily, recreation, as well as LEED, Green Globes, and WELL Building projects.
Sheridan earned her Master of Engineering in Construction Management from the University of Alabama, Birmingham in 2017 and her MA in Architectural Lighting Design from Parsons School of Design in 2000. She is a Certified Construction Specifier, Certified Construction Contract Administrator, Construction Document Technologist and NCQLP Lighting Certified. She is also a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society, and the Society for Experiential Graphic Design.
Kenneth Spencer named manager of Zions Bank’s Eighth & Main
BOISE — Kenneth Spencer has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Eighth & Main branch in downtown Boise, where he is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff.
Spencer has more than 21 years of experience in retail banking and management, and he also brings experience as a small business owner to the role.
He has been an active community volunteer with the March of Dimes and Relay For Life of Gig Harbor.
Zions Bank in Fruitland hires Dalton Jones as community banker
FRUITLAND — Zions Bank has hired Dalton Jones as a Community Banking relationship manager at its Fruitland branch. In this role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients.
Jones brings more than nine years of banking experience to the role.
Active in the community, Jones has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and his local Chamber of Commerce.