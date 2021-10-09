CSHQA WELCOMES SHELLEY BOUCK
BOISE — Shelley Bouck, NCIDQ, has joined CSHQA as an Interior Designer III. She brings 30+ years’ experience in hospitality, multi-family, commercial, educational, and residential design to the firm. She leads interior design development from planning, to design, construction and finally installation for a variety of projects.
She earned her BFA Interior Planning and Design from the University of Idaho / College of Art and Architecture in 1990 and completed the National Council for Interior Design Qualifications (NCIDQ) examination in 2003.
TitleOne promotions
Autumn Short has recently been promoted to an Escrow Assistant at TitleOne’s Meridian office. She has over 20 years of customer service experience, 15 years of experience in new construction, and 5 years of leadership experience.
Carly Jackson has recently been promoted to an Escrow Assistant at TitleOne’s Boise office.
“We are proud of (their) growth with TitleOne!”
New ED takes the reins at the Snake River Stampede
NAMPA — The Snake River Stampede Board of Directors has hired Lynn Calvin as Executive Director of the rodeo. Calvin, a Caldwell native, comes with deep knowledge of the rodeo. As an independent contractor, she played an instrumental role in the rodeo’s advertising and sponsorship contracts for 13 years. She has also served as committee chairman for “Stampede for the Cure” since 2008. With the help of Calvin’s leadership, the breast cancer charity has raised nearly $800,000 to fund mammograms for Southwest Idaho women in need.
In 2019, Calvin was appointed to serve as a member of the all-volunteer Board of Directors. She steps away from that commitment to now manage the rodeo business year-round at the board’s direction.
“I’m excited about this next chapter with the Snake River Stampede Rodeo,” said Calvin. “(The year) 2021 showed us that we can continue to create and innovate — which we did by adding more fan opportunities with the outdoor amphitheater events. This is a 106-year-old institution and I plan to support our board in making sure The Stampede remains one of the top rodeos in the world.”
In addition to being a graphic designer, artist and “creative tour de force,” Calvin owns and operates an advertising and design agency. Most recently she was employed as Director of Indian Creek Plaza.
Robyn Sellers named Nampa’s new Economic Development Director
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling named Robyn Sellers as the new Economic Development Director for the City of Nampa.
Sellers previously served as the Assistant Director Economic Development for the City of Nampa since March of 2018. Prior to working in Nampa, she worked for Business Oregon, the State of Oregon’s Economic Development Agency, for 11 years. Sellers has a Master of Business Administration from Willamette University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Utah State University.
Sellers replaces former Economic Development Director Beth Ineck, who was hired by the Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP) in July as the Director of Economic Development.
Central District Health welcomes Rachel Garceau as new Public Information Officer
Central District Health announced Rachel Garceau as its new Public Information Officer. As PIO, Garceau will be CDH’s main point of contact for all media inquiries and information requests throughout all four counties served by CDH (Ada, Boise, Elmore & Valley). She will be spearheading a variety of internal and external communication projects and marketing initiatives for the agency. Garceau’s contact information is:
· Email: rgarceau@cdh.idaho.gov
· Phone: 208-871-1712
Garceau joins CDH from the world of broadcast journalism and brings nearly 20 years of communications experience to the agency. “I am excited to join CDH and its accomplished team during a time at which public health is more vital than ever,” stated Rachel Garceau, CDH’s PIO. “I’m looking forward to helping further advance CDH’s vision of creating healthy people in healthy communities and serving as a credible bridge between community partners and members.”
If you’d like to keep up with CDH & public health, find us on Facebook and follow CDH on Twitter and Instagram at @CDHidaho.