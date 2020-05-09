Eva Hartmann has been promoted to chief human resources officer at Schnabel Engineering, and will continue to lead the firm’s Human Resources Department from the Glen Allen, Virgina corporate office.
Hartmann began her career at Schnabel Engineering as director of human resources in 2018 to help drive the company’s employer brand and employee engagement initiatives and to advance and develop the HR strategy and services. With the help of her team, she since has improved the firm’s HR processes, including talent acquisition and development, succession planning and employee engagement. As a key member of the leadership team, she will continue to enhance the firm’s strategic planning, business partnerships and organizational design.
“Eva has brought a much-needed strategic mindset to our human resources team. She is a critical member of our leadership team — a team that is united with a focus on our vision as well as the growth of the firm,” Chief Executive Officer Walt Rabe stated in a press release.
Washington Wine Foundation elects 3 to board
Erik McLaughlin, Kristina Mielke van Löben Sels and Alex Oh have been elected to the Washington Wine Industry Foundation Board of Directors.
Erik McLaughlin is CEO and Managing Partner at Metis. He has nearly three decades of experience in the fine wine and hospitality industries, and has been extensively involved in industry groups including the Oregon Wine Board, Washington Wine Commission, Idaho Wine Commission, Walla Walla Wine Alliance and the American Association of Wine Economists. In 2019 McLaughlin was named one of the Top 50 Wine Industry Leaders by Wine Business Monthly.
Kristina Mielke van Löben Sels is the owner and winemaker of Arbor Crest Wine Cellars and van Löben Sels Cellars in Spokane, Washington. She received her degree in fermentation science from UC Davis where she spent a short time at the Mondavi Winery and then spent many years as associate winemaker for Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg, California.
Alex Oh is co-owner of Aluel Cellars in Seattle, Washington. He is currently enrolled in the winemaking program at UC Davis, and is in the process of establishing a new production facility, tasting room, and vineyard in the Puget Sound AVA. Oh is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School (J.D., 2010), University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (M.S. in Biotechnology, 2010), and University of Washington (B.S. in Neurobiology, B.A. in Communication, 2006).
The Foundation has awarded over $300,000 to over 200 students in the grape and wine industry; funded four sabbaticals for industry professionals throughout the world; and secured over $2.8 million in grants for educational tools and resources addressing risk management, sustainable best practices, winery and vineyard safety, access to bilingual resources, and more.