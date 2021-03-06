Colliers Idaho promotes MacKinnon
Amie MacKinnon has been promoted to director of marketing and public relations at Colliers Idaho and is part of the company’s management team in the Boise office.
MacKinnon is responsible for implementation of the Colliers brand standards, oversight of the creation and development of marketing-related materials and strategic marketing initiatives, according to the announcement. She specializes in new business proposals, event planning, property marketing and servicing the needs of Colliers Idaho to result in branding excellence and growth across all service lines.
“The elevation of Amie to a management position was an easy decision,” Jim Shipman, managing partner for Colliers Idaho, said in the announcement. “She brings a familiarity with our company and our brand as well as a new perspective as we continue to grow. I’m very excited to welcome Amie to our management team.”
Prior to filling the director of marketing & PR role, MacKinnon held the role as marketing coordinator for Colliers Idaho. She focused on property marketing, digital advertising, web design and Colliers Idaho’s annual Outlook event planning, the announcement stated. Prior to joining Colliers, MacKinnon worked with Coldwell Banker in Nevada assisting real estate agents through coordination of residential marketing and branding efforts.
MacKinnon holds a Bachelor of Science from University of Idaho and a Master of Arts in Strategic Communication from Washington State University.
Sen. Crapo announces staff changes in DC office
Rebecca Alcorn has been promoted to senior policy advisor. Alcorn serves as personal office liaison to the Finance Committee on matters related to health care, human services and taxes. She also covers issues related to education and child development, banks, credit unions, fintech, insurance, capital markets and housing. Alcorn joined the Crapo office in August 2016 after serving as a legislative assistant for Representative Renee Ellmers (R-North Carolina). She holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from North Carolina State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business.
Salvatore Corasaniti has been promoted to legislative assistant. Corasaniti covers issues related to police, judges, civil rights, budget, telecommunications and rural broadband, elections and campaign reform and regulatory issues. Corasaniti began working for Senator Crapo in January 2015 as an intern, and has since served as staff assistant, legislative correspondent and legislative aide. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies from Saint Joseph’s University, as well as minors in German, economics and Asian Studies. While at Saint Joseph’s, he was on the Villiger Speech and Debate team.
Andrew Gleaton has been promoted to legislative correspondent. Gleaton joined the Crapo office as a staff assistant in January 2020. He assists with issues related to banking, housing, budget, Second Amendment, intellectual property, small business, telecommunications and regulatory issues. Gleaton holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Boise State University and is pursuing a Masters in Political Management from the George Washington University.
Colin St. Maxens has been promoted to senior policy advisor. St. Maxens serves as personal office liaison to the Senate Finance Committee on matters related to Idaho trade, trade agreement enforcement and tariffs. He also covers issues related to export controls, sanctions, defense production, small business, the Second Amendment, immigration, intellectual property and data privacy. St. Maxens has worked for Senator Crapo since January 2015 and has served as staff assistant, legislative correspondent, legislative aide and legislative assistant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.
Jefferson Washburn is re-joining the Crapo office as staff assistant, having previously served as an intern during the spring and summer 2020 terms. He assumes responsibilities for arranging tours for visiting Idahoans and will serve as the first line of communication for Idahoans calling the Washington office. A Nampa native, Washburn holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Brigham Young University.
Destination Caldwell welcomes new marketing manager
Amy Ritchie has been hired as Destination Caldwell’s new marketing manager. In her position, Ritchie will lead the overall marketing and communications strategy for the local nonprofit organization.
“We are very excited to welcome Amy Ritchie to the Destination Caldwell team,” Sabrina Minshall, CEO of Destination Caldwell, said in a press release. “Her experience in project management, graphic design and marketing will be integral in continuing our efforts to position Caldwell as a premier gathering place for generations to come.”
Ritchie will be leading the marketing team with a focus on promoting all aspects of Destination Caldwell, including Indian Creek Plaza, the AgVenture Trail and the Sunnyslope Wine Trail.
Ritchie joins Destination Caldwell with over 20 years of experience in graphics and design. She has also been a photographer for most of her life and professionally for over 10 years since graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design and photography from the University of New Mexico, according to the release. Ritchie is also a well-known rodeo photographer and has earned her spot as an Idaho Cowboy Association photographer. Previously, she has lived in six states across the Western United States before settling down in Idaho for the last six years and now most recently, she has served as a Technical Graphic Designer for the Hospitality Team at Image National Signs since 2015.
“I am very excited to start this new chapter in my career as a part of the Destination Caldwell team,” Ritchie said in the release. “I can’t wait to serve the community in a role that focuses on bringing more people to Caldwell and exploring the rich western culture here. There is so much that Caldwell has to offer, from its friendly residents to the generations of family owned farms and vineyards. I look forward to promoting and sharing it as true destination for people to live, visit and fall in love with.”
Dr. Fillmore named trauma medical director at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Dr. Parker Fillmore, MPH, FACS, has been named trauma medical director at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Dr. Fillmore joined Saint Alphonsus in 2016 as an Acute Care and Trauma Surgeon, according to an announcement, and he has been serving as interim trauma director for the past eight months. During his tenure, Fillmore has served in various leadership roles, including as Emergency Management Committee member, and a member of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee.
Educated at Brigham Young University in Provo, Dr. Fillmore earned his Medical and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of Arizona in Tucson, the announcement stated. Following medical school, he completed his General Surgery residency at the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Las Vegas. He has additional fellowship training in both Surgical Critical Care and Burn/Wound and Plastic Reconstruction at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
TitleOne adds escrow assistant
Kathryn Smith has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has 10 years of real estate experience and over 13 years of customer service experience.
Zions Bank Weiser Branch names new manager
Crystal Torres has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Weiser branch, where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff, according to an announcement. Torres has 13 years of banking experience and earned her diploma from Remington College. She is a longtime resident of Weiser and a graduate of Weiser High School.
Active in the community, Torres has taught financial education classes to local students as part of the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children to Save Day and Get Smart About Credit Day outreach efforts, the announcement stated. Torres is an active member of the Weiser Chamber of Commerce and serves as the treasurer for the Washington County Warriors softball team.