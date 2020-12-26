Wonderlich joins Blue Cross of Idaho
Brian Wonderlich will join Blue Cross of Idaho as the organization’s new general counsel Jan. 1. Wonderlich recently served as general counsel to Governor Brad Little, according to an announcement from Blue Cross of Idaho.
Wonderlich brings nearly 20 years of legal experience, including almost a decade as an attorney and partner at Holland & Hart, LLP, as a deputy attorney general for the State of Idaho, and as a law clerk for the Honorable Stephen S. Trott of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, according to the announcement.
“Brian’s experience is ideal to help Blue Cross of Idaho continue to transform healthcare for our members,” Charlene Maher, president and chief executive officer for Blue Cross of Idaho, said in the announcement. “He has a diverse legal background, working with policy makers and business leaders in Idaho. Further, Brian has an outstanding track record of success and has been an excellent general counsel to Governor Little.”
As Blue Cross of Idaho welcomes a new member to its legal and leadership team, it must acknowledge the retirement of Steve Tobiason who fulfilled this role at Blue Cross of Idaho for over 12 years.
“Steve has been a trusted advisor, leader and mentor at Blue Cross of Idaho,” Maher said in the announcement. “During his time, he led contract negotiations, preserved the consumer’s access to healthcare and created new ways to provide affordable insurance to Idaho’s uninsured middle-class. I am proud of what Steve accomplished and wish him continued success as he enters a well-deserved retirement.”
Wonderlich holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho and earned a JD from the University of Idaho College of Law where he served as editor-in-chief of the Idaho Law Review. In 2018, he chaired the Transition Committee that assisted Governor Little in vetting and appointing his cabinet.
Wonderlich is also active in the community. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County for nearly a decade, according to the announcement, and is a member of the Idaho State Bar Character and Fitness Committee and Governor Little’s Leadership in Nuclear Energy (LINE) Commission. In 2017, he was appointed to the Idaho Judiciary’s Civil Justice Reform Task Force by Chief Justice Roger Burdick. Wonderlich and his wife Megan Mooney have two wonderful children they are very proud to be raising in Idaho.
Destination Caldwell announces Minshall as new CEO
Sabrina C. Minshall, AICP has been selected to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer for Destination Caldwell starting Tuesday. Minshall will take over the role from Keri K. Smith, Canyon County commissioner-elect, according to an announcement from Destination Caldwell. Destination Caldwell is a 501©(3) nonproﬁt that describes its mission as leveraging “Caldwell’s agricultural heritage to promote economic growth.”
Minshall joins Destination Caldwell with over 20 years of professional planning, grant writing, and government relations experience at the state, regional, and local levels, according to the announcement.
Previously, Minshall served as the director of planning for the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, planning and programming manager of the Ada County Highway District, and community development director for the City of Nampa. Most recently, Minshall spent three and a half years as the executive director for Spokane Regional Transportation Council.
“We are very excited to welcome Sabrina to the Destination Caldwell team,” Smith said in the announcement. “Her experience in grant writing and government and community relations will be instrumental in propelling the next steps in Stage 2 of the Caldwell Branding Plan.”
Minshall holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Boise State University, an American Institute of Certified Planners certification, and a certificate in Foundational Leadership from Gonzaga University.
“I am humbled and excited to become part of the Destination Caldwell team,” Minshall said in the announcement. “I am struck by the enthusiasm, commitment and hard work from all involved- from the Board of Directors, to the City, to the property and business owners. I will be concentrating my efforts on connecting the dots between the downtown retail district, Indian Creek Plaza, the Sunnyslope Wine Trail and the crucial agricultural base in Caldwell. I will be focused on sharing the story of our community and encouraging others to gather with us and be part of the progress.”
Hall to serve as General Counsel for Governor’s Office
Governor Brad Little has announced the hiring of Idaho lawyer Brady Hall to serve as General Counsel for the Office of the Governor.
“Brady will serve Idahoans well in his new role as General Counsel for my office and a member of my leadership team,” Governor Little stated in a an announcement. “He is an experienced and skilled attorney. I look forward to his work and leadership on important legal and policy matters affecting the people we serve.”
An Idaho native, Hall received his law degree and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, political science, and sociology from the University of Idaho, according to the announcement. He has been a partner at Boise-based law firm Moore Elia Kraft & Hall since 2007 and served as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Department of Defense where he deployed to Iraq in support of U.S. counterinsurgency operations.
Hall is an experienced litigation and trial attorney who has spent the last dozen years defending Idaho and other governmental entities in complex state and federal lawsuits. He represented Idahoans and their businesses in courts throughout the state.
Hall also handled numerous cases in the U.S. District Court of Idaho and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and was recently lead counsel in a case filed in the U.S. Supreme Court. Hall has volunteered hundreds of hours protecting the interests of children in court proceedings.
Hall has taken over for Brian Wonderlich.
“I sincerely thank Brian Wonderlich for serving the people of Idaho so capably as my General Counsel for the past two years and as the chair of my transition team after my election,” Governor Little said in the announcement. “He is a loyal friend and an intelligent lawyer, and he will be deeply missed in my office. I wish him well as he takes another career step.”
In addition, Governor Little has announced the promotion of Bobbi-Jo Meuleman to the position of deputy chief of staff. She will retain her duties as director of intergovernmental affairs for the Governor’s Office. In her new role, Meuleman will direct day-to-day management of the Governor’s Office and engage in a variety of other projects while still serving as the primary liaison between the Governor’s Office and legislators, tribes, the business community, and officials in federal, state, county and city government.
Boise mayor names Finnegan as strategic initiatives director
Jillana Finnegan has been named the strategic initiatives director by Mayor Lauren McLean. Finnegan comes to the position with a wealth of knowledge and experience in Boise, the City of Boise stated in an announcement.
As director of programs for Boise State University’s College of Innovation and Design, Finnegan provided expert direction and support for new programs, increased student employability and successfully broke down institutional silos that stood in the way of progress, according to the announcement.
In her role as strategic initiatives director, Finnegan will lead the efforts to support strategic priorities and work with project leaders to create the infrastructure that ensures everyone in the Mayor’s Office and the City of Boise can succeed.
“Our team views community engagement and partnership building as crucial elements to a resilient community,” Mayor McLean said in the announcement. “Jillana Finnegan is the right person to help our team manage those partnerships and implement our strategic initiatives.”
Finnegan has worked at Boise State since 2006 in a variety of academic program management roles. She earned her master’s degree in public policy and administration and a Bachelor of Science in history, psychology and health science at the university.
Finnegan grew up in Meridian and currently lives in Boise.
“I couldn’t be happier to join the Mayor’s Office team,” Finnegan said in the announcement. “I can’t wait to support and contribute to the great work that is being done to ensure Boise is a city for everyone.”