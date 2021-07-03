New executive director at Wyakin Foundation — plus two more new faces BOISE — The Wyakin Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of Cory Rodriguez as its new Executive Director. “Cory brings with him a wealth of experience in the nonprofit environment and a passion for ensuring the veterans in the Wyakin program continue on the path of personal and professional success, said co-founder and chairman of the Wyakin board of directors Jeff Bacon. “We could not be more pleased, and look forward to seeing the new ideas and directions Cory will take Wyakin as it begins its second decade of service.” Rodriguez has worked as both a director of development and a communications and grants manager for two separate nonprofits locally, and was unanimously selected as the new executive director for the Wyakin Foundation by the board of directors. Chelsea Miller, formerly with Ada County Highway District, also recently joined the Wyakin staff as director of community engagement and Alma Delic is another new arrival responsible for the organizations’s administrative and financial support. Zions names Anne Wichersham Fruitland Branch manager FRUITLAND — Anne Wickersham has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Fruitland branch where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff. Wickersham most recently served as a personal banker in Payette and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho. Wickersham also started the annual Payette Community Baby Shower — now in its 7th year — to support families in the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership’s Head Start program. GBAD elects five new officers elected officials, including officers and board members. Kristin Muchow-Chairman Jody Olsen-Vice Chairman Chase Erkins -Secretary Anne Marie Downen-Treasurer Hy Kloc – Director Jim Walker – Director The members of the Greater Boise Auditorium District Board are publicly elected nonpartisan officials serving six-year terms with elections held every two (odd) years. The Board’s role is to oversee the operating entity of The District, Boise Centre, and provide governance and guidance on District matters and future investments. The Board Treasurer is an appointed position. Cherie Buckner-Webb joins Blue Cross of Idaho Care Plus board of directors MERIDIAN — Blue Cross of Idaho announced that Cherie Buckner-Webb has joined its Idaho Care Plus board of directors. Buckner-Webb is a fifth generation Idahoan who has served Idaho in the private sector, elected office, non-profit community, and as an education and human rights advocate. “Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb has been a champion for Idahoans, and her values align perfectly with Blue Cross of Idaho’s mission to engage and advocate on behalf of our members,” said Charlene Maher, president and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho. Prior to serving in the Idaho State Legislature, Buckner-Webb honed her corporate skills serving in management positions with Boise Cascade and Hewlett Packard. Buckner-Webb holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and Organizational Leadership from George Fox University, and a Master of Social Work Management/Community Planning/Social Work Administration from Northwest Nazarene University. She is the founder and principal of Sojourner Coaching located in Boise. Zions welcomes new Treasury team member BOISE — Chantayn Winner has joined Zions Bank as a Treasury Management officer, providing cash flow management support to business clients. She is based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in downtown Boise. Winner brings 24 years of banking experience and earned her bachelor’s degree from Boise State University. She is a 2021 graduate from the Boise Metro Chamber’s Leadership Boise program and a recipient of the Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 and Women of the Year awards. Actively engaged in the community, Winner serves on the board of directors for Buy Idaho and has been involved with many nonprofits including NeighborWorks Boise, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, Family Advocates, Big Brothers Big Sister of Southwest Idaho, Make-A-Wish Idaho, and the United Way of Treasure Valley. Idaho Trust Bank adds two new positions Idaho Trust Bank has announced it is continuing its growth with the addition of two new officer positions. Whitley Hawk joins the Human Resource Office and Emily Turner is the new marketing officer. Hawk joins Idaho Trust Bank with experience in the military and the private sector, the announcement stated. Her work includes improving the lives of at-risk veterans, positions in human resources for Saint Alphonsus and The Car Park, and operating Inclusive Idaho; a nonprofit organization she co-founded centered on belonging and inclusion for marginalized Idahoans. Her educational background is in DE&I, HR, Business Management and Finance. Turner comes to Idaho Trust Bank after working in marketing at Idaho-based SaaS company Truckstop.com and Idaho Central Credit Union, the announcement stated. She is responsible for all marketing, social media, and networking activities for Idaho Trust Bank and serves as the primary contact for public relations, media contacts, and advertising. Turner is a high honors graduate of Idaho State University where she earned her degree in mass communication and Spanish with a minor in marketing. Blue Cross of Idaho promotes Zurlo to president of health markets Blue Cross of Idaho has happily announced that Paul Zurlo accepted the position of president of health markets effective this July. Zurlo has been with Blue Cross of Idaho since April 2016, and has served as the company’s executive vice president for sales, marketing and communication, the announcement stated. “Paul has nearly three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, developing solutions to lower the cost of care and building an exceptional customer experience for our members,” Charlene Maher, president and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho, said in the announcement. “I have known Paul for many years, and he is a well-respected leader at Blue Cross of Idaho and across the nation. His experience and passion will help Blue Cross of Idaho continue to lead the market and bring greater choice and affordability to the market.” Prior to joining Blue Cross of Idaho, Zurlo was the vice president of business development for EmblemHealth in New York. Zurlo’s professional resume includes nearly 30 years of experience in the health care industry, serving in leadership roles for Pfizer, WellPoint and Empire BlueCross BlueShield. “Blue Cross of Idaho serves not only our members, but all Idahoans as a leading corporate citizen involved throughout the state,” Zurlo said in the announcement. “My new role allows me to strengthen our relationships and involvement in our communities, along with finding creative ways to lower the cost of care and bring more healthcare choices to Idaho individuals and families.” Gov. Little appoints district judges Governor Brad Little has announced the appointment of Matthew Roker as District Judge in the Third Judicial District and Derrick O’Neill of Boise as District Judge in the Fourth Judicial District. “Both Matthew Roker and Derrick O’Neill have strong track records practicing law in Idaho and contributing to our communities, and I appreciate them for their willingness to step up to serve the people of Idaho as judges,” Governor Little said in the announcement. Roker is a partner in the law firm Lovan Roker & Rounds, P.C., in Caldwell. He has practiced law in Idaho since 1996 and spent 25 years practicing criminal defense in Canyon County. In 2018, he won the Professionalism Award for the Third Judicial District from the Idaho State Bar. “I am extremely honored that Governor Little has appointed me to the Third Judicial District where I have practiced for many years. I will execute this solemn responsibility with utmost integrity and diligence,” Roker said in the announcement. O’Neill is a partner with Jones Williams Fuhrman Gourley, P.A., in Boise. He has three decades of litigation experience and is considered a local expert in the area of judicial foreclosures. He volunteers his time to groups and programs that serve children in need. “It is a privilege to be appointed to the Idaho judiciary. I am excited to get to work and to serve the people of the Fourth Judicial District for years to come,” O’Neill said in the announcement. Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale announces new interim director, conductor emeritus role After 25 years of leadership, the Boise Philharmonic Association has announced that Jim Jirak will be stepping down from his position as Boise Phil Master Chorale music director and will become the Boise Phil Master Chorale music director emeritus. Grant Farmer will be joining the Boise Phil Master Chorale as interim music director for the 2021-2022 season. Jirak is credited as being instrumental in growing the reputation and impact of the Master Chorale in this community since 1996. Jirak has led the Master Chorale in partnerships with the Boise Philharmonic, Boise Baroque, the Treasure Valley Concert Band, and many other organizations. “The Master Chorale’s growth and success is a reflection of Dr. Jirak’s vision, his musicianship and his talent for teaching,” Kevin Richert, Boise Phil Master Chorale president, said in the announcement. “Boise singers and music lovers owe Jim a debt of gratitude. And as we begin a new chapter, I just want to say thank you.” Grant Farmer, who is also serving The College of Idaho as their director of choral activities, will take the lead as the interim music director of the Boise Phil Master Chorale for the 2021-22 concert season. Farmer brings years of experience preparing major works with choral ensembles and has led The College of Idaho’s choral ensembles through a successful transition to singing through the pandemic. “Grant’s infectious enthusiasm and extensive musical background in choral and orchestral conducting make him an ideal leader for the 2021-2022 season,” Eric Garcia, Boise Phil music director, said in the announcement. “I am thrilled to join the long-standing tradition of excellence with the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale,” Farmer said in the announcement. “I am grateful to Dr. Jim Jirak for his masterful tenure and leadership, and I am honored to build upon his work. I look forward to collaborating with all of the wonderful musicians to create meaningful performances as a part of the cultural tapestry that is the Treasure Valley.”
