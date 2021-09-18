Kara Craig named to Idaho Health Care Association BoD
BOISE — First Choice Home Health and Hospice, a Boise, Idaho-based home health and hospice company, owned by Jet Health Inc., announced Executive Director Kara Craig has been named to the Board of Directors of the Idaho Health Care Association.
A non-profit entity, the Idaho Health Care Association represents skilled nursing locations, assisted living and intermediate care facilities, home care and hospice agencies and non-medical home care services companies throughout Idaho. Its mission is to improve Idahoans’ lives and ensure the delivery of quality care solutions. Just two years ago, the IHCA extended its membership to include home health and hospice agencies.
In this position, Craig will represent the home health and hospice arena statewide. She will also represent Idaho on the National Council of States with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.
“This appointment affords me the opportunity to play a key role in the state of Idaho’s healthcare system,” said Craig. “It comes at a critical time when healthcare delivery is more dynamic and rapidly evolving than ever before. … I can help administrators have a voice at the state and local levels” said Craig of her new Board position.
Prior to joining as executive director overseeing all divisions of the Boise Operations at First Choice since April 2020, Craig was the hospice administrator at the company for ten years. She has more than 32 years of experience in administrative leadership positions, including 14 years serving as chief executive officer of the Children’s Home Society of Idaho.
About First Choice Home Health and Hospice
First Choice Home Health and Hospice, is owned and operated by Fort Worth, Texas-based Jet Health, Inc. First Choice has provided home health services to patients in the Boise marketplace since 2004. The company began offering hospice services in 2012 when it merged with A Better Way Home. In 2016, First Choice started House Calls, allowing for a continuum of care for home-based patients. Jet Health is a home health and hospice provider offering skilled nursing care, physical, speech and occupational therapy, medical social services, hospice and personal care services. The Company operates from locations in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Idaho. Founded in 2016, Jet Health continues to build its business through organic growth, strategic acquisitions and de novo development in target markets. Jet Health leverages local brands and operating expertise and shares best practices across its companies while centralizing back office functions.
Simplot welcomes Christopher Morgan to lead mining and manufacturing
Christopher Morgan will be the new vice president, mining and manufacturing for the J.R. Simplot Company’s AgriBusiness division, effective Sept. 27, 2021.
“Chris’ extensive experience in escalating roles, dedication to safety and operational excellence, and commitment to environmental leadership make him an ideal fit for AgriBusiness and the J.R. Simplot Company,” said Doug Stone, president of the company’s AgriBusiness group. “I look forward to the continued growth and opportunity he will help bring to our company and our customers.”
Morgan will have responsibility for directing the operation of all manufacturing facilities, mines, and engineering services throughout AgriBusiness, with key goals of safety, operational excellence, innovation and sustainability. He will also develop and maintain operations, engineering budgetary oversite for mining and manufacturing activities.
Morgan joins Simplot with extensive experience in the industry, most recently serving as site manager for Dyno Nobel’s flagship Ammonia Production Facility for the past eight years. Previously, he spent nine years with the Mosaic Company and also has more than six years of experience working for Cargill Crop Nutrition in Florida.
Idaho First Bank announces IT Director
BOISE — Idaho First Bank has announced the addition of Morgan Poyser to the Bank’s Boise corporate office as information technology director.
He is responsible for leading the development and daily delivery of IT infrastructure, networking, workstation hardware and IT security. Poyser’s hire is part of the bank’s strategy to grow its IT department and create solutions to improve internal efficiencies.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Idaho First Bank team, lead the IT department, and guide us to the next level,” said Poyser.
An Idaho native, he brings over 20 years of IT experience to his role.
“We are happy to welcome Morgan to our growing corporate team in Boise,” said Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank. “His skills and expertise working with complex information technology systems will allow us to improve and grow our IT department and enhance our customers’ experiences.”