The Boise Nice Project adds director
BOISE — The Boise Nice Project Inc. elected Amy Ridenour Little as a member of its Board of Directors.
Little is an award-winning nonprofit executive leader with over 20 years in the nonprofit sector, with experience in operations, financial management, and human resources and talent management. She is also a seasoned development professional with more than 12 years of fundraising, fund development, and grant writing experience.
Little has twice been honored by the Idaho Business Review as an honoree for their annual Woman of the Year program and received the 2016 Alpha Gamma Delta Talent of Leadership award. She currently serves as the executive director/CEO of Jannus Inc.
Prior to Jannus, she served in a variety of leadership roles including as CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Director of Education Impact for RISE: Treasure Valley’s Education Partnership and the CEO of the Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce.
Jeff Malmen of Idaho Power new IACI Chairman
BOISE – During the recent annual Public Policy Conference of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, board members voted to confirm Jeff Malmen, the Senior Vice President for Public Affairs at Idaho Power, Chairman of IACI’s board for a two-year term beginning immediately. Malmen will replace outgoing Chairwoman, Corey Surber, of Saint Alphonsus Health Systems as Chair of the Board.
Malmen has been with Idaho Power for over 14 years. Prior to his time there, he served as the Chief of Staff for C.L. Butch Otter both during Mr. Otter’s time as Governor and as a member of Congress from Idaho’s First Congressional District in Washington, D.C. Malmen also served as the Chief of Staff to Governor Phil Batt and worked in senior roles in the administrations of Governor Kempthorne and Senators Larry Craig and Steve Symms. He also previously served as the Executive Director of the Idaho Republican Party.
Lee LaPrath appointed to Commercial Loan Officer at Nampa Karcher D.L. Evans branch
LaPrath brings with him over 22 years of banking experience. He acquired his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration at the Lewis-Clark State College. As a Commercial Loan Officer, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating, and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with applicants to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews construction and development loans, and is responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective accounts.
He is a volunteer coach for First Tee of Idaho and a scoring volunteer for Boise Open. He spends his free time recreating almost exclusively in Idaho. He enjoys backpacking, fly fishing, playing golf and skiing.
CSHQA welcomes Katherine Leija
BOISE — CSHQA is excited to announce that Katherine Leija has joined the firm as an Architect-in-Training. Katherine has worked on various projects from preliminary design through permitting and construction. She brings valuable practical experience to the firm as owner of a successful custom residential architectural design firm for four+ years. During this time, she effectively collaborated with clients while developing strong relationships with local developers, contractors and engineers.
Katherine has taken vigorous design courses in Environmental Control Systems with emphasis on sustainable designs and LEED buildings. She earned both her BS and Master of Architecture from the University of Idaho and her AAS in Drafting Technology from the College of Southern Idaho.
Retiring Pastor Donald Brown
Donald Brown, 83, Pastor at Caldwell Friends Church, is retiring after 52 years.
“It is with mixed emotions and sincere gratitude for his service that we are announcing the retirement of Pastor Donald Brown at the end of June. Don received his Master of Divinity in 1970 from Western Evangelical Seminary in Portland, Oregon. He started his vocational ministry at Nampa Friends Church 52 years ago. He served in Nampa for eight years before taking the pastorate at Star Friends Church. He served in Star for 23 years.
He is currently the Lead Pastor at Caldwell Friends Church, where he has served for 21 years. We know that even though he will be officially retired from ministry, he will continue his call to faithfully follow Jesus and to mentor others in their faith as well as continue to love his wife and family well.
If you know Pastor Don or have been impacted by his ministry, you are invited to an Open House in his honor.
Caldwell Friends Church will be hosting the Retirement Open House to Celebrate Pastor Don’s ministry on Saturday, June 25, 2 to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 26 will be his last Sunday preaching at Caldwell Friends Church. Worship service starts at 10:50 a.m.
If you are unable to attend but would like to acknowledge his service, cards can be sent to “Don Brown Retirement,” Caldwell Friends Church, 521 E. Elm St., Caldwell, ID 83605.