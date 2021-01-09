City of Boise names Borden director of HR
Sarah Borden has been named the director of Human Resources for the City of Boise, according to a recent announcement, and will go before Boise City Council for confirmation on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
In her previous job as president and owner of Centered Consulting International, Borden worked with Idaho Universities, the World Bank, the City of Boise and local nonprofits to implement strategic initiatives and recommended structural and procedural improvements for better alignment with their goals.
Borden has a proven track record of cultivating teamwork to achieve desired outcomes for large organizations and 30 years of experience in human resources, organizational effectiveness, change management, strategic planning and leadership.
“Creating a city for everyone starts with creating a city staff for everyone,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in the announcement. “Sarah is the right person to help the city staff adapt, learn and innovate new ways to create a more diverse, responsive workforce to achieve Boise’s goals.”
Borden holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California at Berkeley and lives in Boise with her husband. She has two daughters who are currently university students.
“Given the critically important work that the City of Boise does on behalf of the Boise community, I am excited about contributing my experience,” Borden said in the announcement. “Having worked across departments in the city, I am confident that I could make a positive difference starting on day one.”
Bank of Idaho CEO joins Boise Metro Chamber board
Jeff Newgard, Bank of Idaho president and CEO, has accepted a position on the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The Boise Metro Chamber includes 1,850 businesses representing more than 120,000 employees throughout the Boise Metro area, according to a recent announcement.
“Being nominated was an honor; I couldn’t accept fast enough,” Newgard stated in the announcement. “A couple years ago when we were looking to expand to the west side of the state, the Boise Metro Chamber was instrumental in helping us get the lay of the land — and their support hasn’t stopped since. It’s an outstanding organization and I’ll do whatever I can to make it even better.”
Bank of Idaho opened its first Treasure Valley location in November 2018 and has been expanding its presence in western Idaho ever since, according to the announcement. Previously Bank of Idaho served as a business on the Board of Advisors at the Boise Metro Chamber. The nomination of Newgard to the 24-member Board of Directors was a natural extension.
“Bank of Idaho is Chamber material from the top down,” Boise Metro Chamber president and CEO Bill Connors said in the announcement. “From the first time they set foot in Boise, they were interested in what they could do for Boise, not the other way around. That’s a rare mindset, and one we like to see in business leaders. We’re excited to see where Jeff’s board membership takes us.”
Attorney Brekke joins Hawley Troxell
Hawley Troxell has announced it is pleased attorney Kyle Brekke has joined the firm. Brekke is a senior associate in the firm’s business and real estate practice groups. Hawley Troxell is a full service law firm headquartered in downtown Boise.
Before joining Hawley Troxell, Brekke served as a corporate counsel for a social media start-up in Boise, according to the announcement. Prior to that, he spent five years as in-house counsel for a large publicly traded financial services company in Boston, where his work included advising clients on commercial transactions, launching investment platforms, negotiating securities distribution agreements and representing the company in regulatory matters with SEC and FINRA.
Brekke is a cum laude graduate of Boston University School of Law, and while in school was a Paul J. Liacos distinguished scholar and a legal intern for U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale. Brekke earned his B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley.
In his free time, Brekke enjoys hiking in the Boise foothills and backpacking in the Sawtooth mountains, the announcement stated. He is an avid traveler and has spent time in many countries including France, Morocco, Thailand, Russia, Iceland, Croatia and Italy.
Brekke is conversational in French and has a programming background in web development languages including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and PHP.
Holland & Hart announces election of three new Boise partners
Holland & Hart LLP has announced it is pleased that three of the firm’s Boise-based attorneys are among the15 attorneys that have been elected to the firm’s partnership, effective Jan. 1. Holland & Hart describes itself as a full-service Am Law 200 firm with offices in eight states and in Washington, D.C.
“These new partners reflect the firm’s ongoing commitment to support and develop exceptional talent, representing a mix of lawyers who began their careers at Holland & Hart and those who joined the firm as laterals,” Chris Balch, firm chairman, said in the announcement. “They are the next generation of lawyers helping the firm to reinvent how we do business, cultivating new models of legal service that drive client success.”
Serving clients in arrange of practice areas and industries, the newly elected Boise partners are:
Claire Rosston — Boise | Corporate — who represents buyers and sellers in asset and equity acquisitions, with significant experience in the animal health care industry. She also assists clients with corporate governance, operational contracts, as well as business formation, restructuring and disputes.
Matt Harvey — Boise | Patent Prosecution, Counseling, and Opinions — focuses his practice on patent prosecution, patent analysis and IP due diligence matters across electrical engineering and standards-essential technologies. Harvey drafts and prosecutes patent applications to protect the innovations of sophisticated technology companies within the electronics, software and wireless telecommunications industries.
Teague Donahey — Boise | Intellectual Property — litigates intellectual property matters and other complex business disputes for sophisticated technology companies in federal and state courts and the ITC and TTAB. Donahey also provides pragmatic counsel to emerging businesses seeking strategies to protect and enforce intellectual property rights or navigate disputes.