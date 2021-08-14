We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
CALDWELL — The City of Caldwell has hired Bianca Stevenson as the new communication specialist.
Stevenson grew up in Caldwell, graduated from Caldwell High School, and received a bachelor degree from Boise State University in political science and local government.
The last four years she has worked for the Caldwell Police Department. In that position she assisted the chief and the department with the day to day operations, coordinating events, and building relationships between CPD and citizens, city businesses and local agencies, and other organizations. She is currently the chair for the Ambassadors Committee with the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and the liaison for the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.