Inch joins CBH Homes as locale community manager
Gail Inch has joined CBH Homes the community manager Locale, which is a master planned community that will offer over 2,000 homes, estates, townhomes, commercial development, a retail town center, a planned high school and more, according to an announcement from CBH Homes.
Inch began her real estate career in commercial real estate in the Bay Area at CBRE. Following CBRE, Inch relocated to Boise where she moved into residential real estate with Silvercreek Realty Group, according to the announcement.
Most recently, Inch worked remotely with Omada Health out of San Francisco, a leading digital health company where she helped ensure participants were supported and their interaction with the digital platform was seamless. As a Boise resident for 28 years, she’s excited to bring her tech and real estate knowledge to Locale, the announcement stated.
As the Locale Community Manager, Inch will oversee all marketing, sales, and events at Locale.
“I’m beyond excited to be a part of the amazing CBH team and can’t wait to showcase all that Locale has to offer,” Inch said in the announcement. “It’s a unique offering in Boise, to live in an area with all new walking trails, pickleball, a dog park, shops and fun right in your backyard.”
Northwest Bank & Western Capital Corporation appoints Smith to Board of Directors
Northwest Bank and its holding company, Western Capital Corporation, has announced Denise “Dee Dee” Smith has joined the board of directors for both companies. Smith is a resident and native of Boise, according to the announcement, and she currently serves as the managing director of TCS Family Interests and the Smith Family Charitable Foundation.
Prior to this role, Smith held a 13-year career in pharmaceutical sales, according to the announcement, and, most recently, she was a senior account manager for Bristol Meyers Squibb’s immune-oncology division. Smith also worked in both Johnson & Johnson’s and Novartis’ neuroscience divisions.
Earlier in her career, Smith worked in the technology field, eventually serving as the director of communications for Micron Electronics. There Smith managed both public relations and employee communications for the company. It was in this role that she worked closely with its CEO and executive management to prepare earning and press releases that helped drive Micron’s corporate story to the press and industry analysts.
Smith has also served on the boards of the Idaho Community Foundation, the Idaho Humane Society, Learning Lab and the Cancer Connection of Idaho.
“The appointment of an Idaho native to our board of directors signifies the importance of the Idaho market to our business strategy,” Jeff Gow, chairman of the board for Northwest Bank, said in the announcement. “Dee Dee has a deep understanding of Idaho, which will be invaluable as Northwest Bank grows to support the banking needs of businesses in the state.”
TOK Commercial welcomes new team members
TOK Commercial has announced it is enjoying significant growth in its offices across Idaho and is highlighting the addition of several new members to its Property Management, Maintenance and Market Research teams.
Recent hires include Lily Paschal, joining Property Managers, who oversee a portfolio of over 6 million square feet across Idaho; Mike Pearson, joining Maintenance as a maintenance technician working onsite at the Idaho State Police facility; and Savannah Willits, joining Market Research as a Research Assistant and providing the brokerage professionals with market data, metrics and analysis of commercial properties.