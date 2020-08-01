T.A. of Southern Idaho appoints Lisa Scholz as escrow officer
Ada County local Lisa Scholz has joined T.A. of Southern Idaho as an escrow officer. Scholz will be responsible for establishing new relationships and processing escrow files for the affiliate of Title Alliance, according to a press release. Scholz has 23 years of combined experience in real estate sales, new construction, and title and escrow in the Idaho Market and brings her expertise to the Title Alliance family. A graduate of the University of Idaho, she holds degrees in Music and Psychology and is a travel enthusiast.
“We are excited to have Lisa join our team to help us to continue to build our brand and to deliver our T.A. standards to our clients,” Lindsay Smith, chief strategy officer for Title Alliance, said in the press release. “We’re confident that Lisa’s experience and understanding of the local Idaho title and escrow industry will help us further develop our operation.”
4 join TitleOne
Amanda Estrada has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. Estrada has nine years of customer service experience and a previous career in finance. She is also an Idaho native.
Ashlee Fairbanks has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. Fairbanks has two years of title and escrow experience. She is also a former men’s hairdresser.
Matt Tidd has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. Tidd has over five years of customer service experience and education from Idaho Real Estate School. He is also a graduate of the University of Idaho.
Mike Wolfe has joined TitleOne as the Canyon County team leader in the company’s Nampa office. Wolfe has four years of mortgage lending experience and three years of title and escrow experience. He is also a graduate of Northwest Nazarene University.
CSHQA welcomes EIT interns
Kushalta Paudel and Ryan Vanacore have joined CSHQA as EIT interns in the Boise office. They will assist the Electrical Engineering team with technical development of schematic, design, construction documents, specifications and construction administration for institutional, retail and commercial building projects. This will help them gain valuable “hands-on” experience assisting in accelerating their careers. Both Paudel and Vanacore are pursuing their Bachelor of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering at Boise State University.
Idaho Power announces new vice presidents
Tom Harvey, vice president of Power Supply, will retire Aug. 7 after 40 years with Idaho Power. Ryan Adelman, currently vice president of Planning, Engineering and Construction, will move into Harvey’s role effective Aug. 8, Idaho Power announced in a press release.
During his career, Harvey has been involved with managing Idaho Power’s electrical generation assets, integrated resource planning process, water policy and operations, energy trading activities and the load serving operations that ensure the reliable power customers depend on.
“Tom has had such an accomplished career, and we are so thankful for his dedication to the company over the last four decades,” Lisa Grow, Idaho Power president and CEO, said in the press release “We will miss his vast knowledge and steady leadership. However, I couldn’t be happier for Tom and this well-deserved retirement.”
As Adelman’s moves into the role of vice president of Power Supply, Mitch Colburn has been promoted to vice president of Planning, Engineering and Construction.
Since joining Idaho Power in 2007, Colburn has held various positions in the company’s project management and planning groups before transitioning into leadership and oversight of the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line project. He has overseen Idaho Power’s Resource Planning and Operations and most recently served as the director of Engineering and Construction. Colburn holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho. He also earned his Master of Business Administration from Boise State University.
Idaho Power also announced in the press release that Jason Huszar has been promoted to vice president of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer. Huszar joined Idaho Power in 2008 as an HR Information System Leader then served in various IT roles, including manager of IT Infrastructure and Operations, and director of IT Operations. After four years supporting the IT needs of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet, Huszar earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from San Diego State University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of San Diego.
Both Colburn’s and Huszar’s appointments will be effective Aug. 8.