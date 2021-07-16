Cliff Long appointed Nampa's senior director of development services
NAMPA—The Nampa City Council announced in a press release it unanimously approved the appointment of Cliff Long as the new Senior Director of Development Services on July 12.
“I look forward to adding Cliff to the City of Nampa team of leaders as we continue to improve our service to the community,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. “I believe Cliff Long has the qualifications, knowledge and ability to serve Nampa well in this role. The new Senior Director of Development Services position will oversee and create a synergy between Economic Development, Planning and Zoning and Building departments."
Long has been the Economic Development Division Director at the City of Renton (Washington) since 2013. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Boise State University, is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute from the University of Oklahoma and earned an Economic Development Finance Professional Certification from the National Development Council.
Long is anticipated to begin in September 2021 and will be officed at the Development Services Building located at 500 12th Ave. S. in Nampa. This position is funded out of development services whose funding service is permit fees rather than taxpayer dollars.
Local business owner Roger Hancock named to NSBA Leadership Council
BOISE — Roger Hancock, President and CEO of Recall InfoLink, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis, said the press release. Hancock joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Hancock. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Hancock founded Recall InfoLink in 2007 after a long tenure in the food safety sector.
“I am proud to have Hancock as part of our Leadership Council,” said NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken.
NNU Appoints New University Chaplain
NAMPA—This week NNU announced in a press release the appointment of Grant Miller as the university’s next University Chaplain. Miller has been serving as NNU’s Director of Community Life for seven years and is currently the college pastor at Nampa College Church of the Nazarene.
“I am confident that Grant will continue to be an asset to the NNU community as he steps into this new role,” NNU President Joel Pearsall said. “His passion for the spiritual growth and development of our students, combined with his firm foundation in Nazarene theology and tradition, will only aid him as he makes this transition.”
Miller graduated with a double-major in political science and public communications from NNU in 2010, coming back the following year to get his third major in philosophy. In 2017, Miller earned his Master of Divinity in Spiritual Formation from NNU and is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Public Policy & Administration at Boise State University. Miller is an ordained elder in the Church of the Nazarene and has served in the local church for 10 years. His education, experience, and history with NNU make him an ideal candidate for the position.
The University Chaplain provides leadership for campus spiritual life through responsibility for all chapel programming, worship, discipleship, pastoral care, mission trips, administration, and Christian community building. The Chaplain serves as a member of the Office of University Mission & Ministry, which oversees NNU’s institutional commitment to faith integration throughout everything the University does, as well as the University’s connection to local congregations and their pastors.
Global Talent welcomes alumnus as new leader
Global Talent, a program that helps college-educated new Americans reclaim their professional careers in Idaho, announced in a press release it is pleased to welcome Jose Martinez as project manager.
Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Martinez has an extensive international business background and first-hand experience navigating Idaho’s job market.
Martinez replaces Ashley Davis, who led Global Talent for almost four years and is now on to her next adventure: backpacking across Idaho.
“Our recovering economy stands to benefit now more than ever from the education, multilingualism and years of experience that Global Talent job seekers bring to our state,” Davis said, “and Jose is well-positioned to help local businesses make these hiring connections."
Based in Boise, Global Talent, part of the Idaho Office for Refugees and Jannus Inc., is a nationally recognized program that provides career coaching and networking connections to refugees and immigrants.
Since 2015, Global Talent has placed more than 100 new Americans into professional roles with over 60 local companies, earning alumni on average an additional $30,000 annually and generating over $1.5 million incremental economic impact in Idaho each year.
To learn more and contact Global Talent, visit glotalent.org.