Yuri Mereszczak, PE has joined Parametrix as a senior engineer based out of the firm’s Boise office. In his 15 years of experience Mereszczak has managed a variety of transportation projects, providing expertise in traffic engineering, roadway engineering, transportation planning and transportation research. Mereszczak comes to Parametrix from Kittelson & Associates Inc. While at Kittelson, he managed the analysis and design of roundabouts, urban roadways, and traffic signals for numerous projects throughout Idaho, Alaska, Montana, Washington and Oregon.
Mereszczak is a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers, Women’s Transportation Seminar, and volunteers on the Future City Idaho Steering Committee. At Parametrix, he will provide transportation planning and engineering services for Idaho Transportation Department and Ada County Highway District, along with other highway districts and local municipalities throughout Idaho.
New pastor comes to Boise First Congregational United Church of ChristBoise First Congregational United Church of Christ has announced Rev. Rob Tulloch has been called as the new pastor starting Aug. 1. Rev. Tulloch was ordained with the Disciples of Christ, a sister church to the United Church of Christ. As a child, he attended Red Rock Christian Church, a Disciples of Christ Church in Boise. As an adult, he worked for a Methodist church in Meridian as well as serving other churches. Rev. Tulloch has been very involved in the Stone-Campbell corner of the Protestant movement, which gave rise to both the Disciples of Christ and the United Church of Christ. He has a background of ecumenical work and interfaith initiatives.
TitleOne announces 8 new hiresNick Dhaenens has joined TitleOne as a commercial sales executive in the company’s Boise office. Dhaenens has seven years of sales experience. He is also a graduate of Boise State University with a degree in communication.
Katie King has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. King has over seven years of customer service experience. She is also a graduate of Boise State University with a degree in kinesiology.
Amber Moore has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. Moore has over 20 years of customer service experience and 10 years of management experience. She has a background in several industries including retail management, hotel management, financial aid and solar.
Jennifer Nordby has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. Nordby has 18 years of customer service experience along with 18 years of experience in the finance and mortgage industry. She also has a background in process improvement.
Clayton Parkinson has joined TitleOne as the finance and accounting team leader in the company’s Boise office. Parkinson has eight years of management and customer service experience. Parkinson has his Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and his MBA from Boise State University.
Jake Proffitt has joined TitleOne as the VP of Strategic Development in the company’s Boise office. Proffitt has 19 years of sales and leadership experience and is the founder of Kingdom Consulting LLC. He is also a graduate of Northwest Nazarene University.
Sherri Williams has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Boise office. Williams has over 20 years of title and escrow experience. She was a real estate agent for 10 years and is a Montana native.
Matt McFadden has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Meridian office. He has his bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Oregon and his MPH from the University of California, Berkeley. McFadden also played football for the University of Oregon.
Zions lauds employee with excellence award
Zions Bank presented an “Excellence … It Starts With Me” Award to Jaren Bevan for his outstanding work as commercial banking regional director for Western Idaho. The excellence award is the bank’s premier merit award given annually to only a handful of employees, according to a press release. The announcement was made at a virtual awards ceremony with members of Zions Bank executive leadership. Bevan joined Zions Bank in 2004 as a lending assistant for the commercial banking group in Salt Lake City. He was promoted within a year, later moving to Idaho in 2019 to assume his role as Western Idaho commercial banking regional director.