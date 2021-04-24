Darren Board joins Bright Bank
Darren Board has joined Bright Bank in Boise as SVP, manager of the Commercial Banking Office. In this role Board will oversee a team of commercial banking relationship managers in leading the market development strategy for commercial lending, the announcement stated, and will be responsible for developing and servicing a wide range of clients and assisting them in their financial needs.
Board has over 28 years in the banking industry, most recently with Key Bank in the Southern Idaho market with experience in business development and commercial lending, including commercial real estate. He is a graduate of Willamette University and holds a B.A. in International Studies. Board serves the community in numerous capacities and is currently a board member of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, according to the announcement.
“Darren is a highly skilled and customer service oriented banking professional,” Mark Houston, president and CEO of Bright Bank, said in the announcement. “Darren is an excellent choice to serve clients in numerous capacities and expand Bright Bank’s presence in Idaho.”
TitleOne announces 2 new hires
Emily Archer has joined TitleOne as an area sales executive in the company’s Eagle office. She has 15 years of customer service experience and a degree in liberal arts.
Ashley Courts has joined TitleOne as a junior title officer in the company’s Boise office. She has over 12 years of customer service experience and six years of Title experience!