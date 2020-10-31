Three new board members at Idaho Red Cross
BOISE — The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has added three new board members.
Emily Baker is the founder and CEO of Portman Square Group Communications and has decades of experience in communications, public and government relations and crisis management. She served in the Bush Administration as the regional administrator of the General Services Administration Northeast and Caribbean region and as deputy director of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs with the U.S. Department of Commerce.
She began her career in Idaho as a policy aide to Gov. Phil Batt and with Gov. Haley Barbour at BGR Group.
Baker also serves as an honorary commander for the 366th Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, on the Boise State Foundation and Boise Metro Chamber board of directors and lives in Boise with her husband Mike and three boys.
Jennifer Kidd is the controller at Big D Farms and has worked in accounting positions in agriculture and food processing industries over the last 12 years. She earned her bachelor of science in accounting at Boise State University and is involved in community development through church and local schools. She and her husband Chad are raising three sons in Declo.
Rob Shoplock is the battalion chief at the Eagle Fire Department, where he has served for more than 20 years. He is the vice president of the Professional Firefighters of Idaho and has been a member of the lobbying team for 10 years. He has done medical missions in Kenya and currently serves on the board of directors for Expansion International, a nonprofit committed to serving people and spreading the gospel in Kenya. He and his wife Kelly have four daughters.
New hires at TitleOne
Joshua Jund has joined TitleOne as an Office Administrator in the company’s Boise office. He has four years of customer service experience. Jund also has a degree in Business Administration and a Minor in Marketing from Boise State University.
Mattisann Fone has joined TitleOne as a Title Assistant in the company’s Jerome office. She has seven years of customer service experience. Fone also has a degree in Criminal Justice from the College of Western Idaho.