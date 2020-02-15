TOK Commercial Welcomes Transaction Coordinator
TOK Commercial is pleased to announce the addition of Emily Austin to its team of Transaction Coordinators.
Austin brings extensive prior Escrow experience and will be a valuable asset to the team of commercial real estate agents who have leased or sold over 35,000 square feet of commercial real estate per business day over the past five years. Austin will support members of TOK’s land and office brokerage teams.
Zions Bank Promotes Kelly Robertson to Executive Vice President
Kelly Robertson has been named executive vice president of Zions Bank’s Idaho Corporate Banking Group, reporting to President and CEO Scott Anderson. In this role, he oversees corporate lending activities, credit policies and a team of relationship managers.
Robertson joined Zions Bank in 1982 and has held positions in retail banking, real estate lending, commercial lending, corporate banking and credit administration. He is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, serves as a board member for Boise Valley Economic Partnership and Idaho Business for Education, and is a member of the Idaho Bankers Association.
Active in the community, Robertson has served as chairman of the Hal Walker Memorial Boy Scout Golf Tournament, volunteers with Zions Bank’s annual Paint-a-Thon service project and has been an instructor of Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University courses.