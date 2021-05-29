Dairy West hires VP of sustainability
Dairy West has announced the hire of Marissa Watson as its first vice president of sustainability, a position that underscores the importance of sustainability within the dairy community and all of agriculture, CEO Karianne Fallow stated in a recent announcement.
Most recently the sustainability manager at University of Vermont Dining, Watson brings more than eight years of agriculture experience with a master's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Georgia.
"We are thrilled that someone of Marissa's caliber is joining our growing Dairy West team," Fallow said in the announcement. "Dairy farmers, who are dedicated stewards of our land and animals, continue to make great strides toward reducing their carbon footprint, because we know the future of a healthy planet depends upon how we care for its resources. Marissa's expertise will accelerate our progress in that direction."
The U.S. dairy community has set a goal of being carbon neutral or better by 2050. Watson said to get there requires developing innovative solutions to achieve common goals across all sectors, including agriculture.
"I am very excited to join Dairy West in this important role," Watson said in the announcement. "Having a planet-forward mindset isn't new to dairy farmers. Telling their stories, innovating on-farm management practices, and working with partners to showcase agriculture's place in environmental sustainability will help highlight the progress that is being made."
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council appoints Jason Burnette as CEO
The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council has announced the appointment of Jason Burnette as its new Chief Executive Officer, following unanimous approval by its Board of Directors. Burnette will join the Council in late June, the announcement stated, after serving as Chief Operating Officer at the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.
"Jason’s passion for the Girl Scout mission is evident, and his contributions to Girl Scout councils across the nation reflect the experience, energy and vision we need for Silver Sage to continue our momentum and lead us forward,” Jessica Cafferty, board chair, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council, said in the announcement. “His depth of experience with Girl Scouts and its members is remarkable, which will be a tremendous asset as we seek to better reflect our members and the communities we serve across our region.”
As COO for Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Burnette developed and managed the implementation of long-term membership growth strategies and the sustainability of council-wide programs, especially in underserved populations, according to the announcement. He also helped to successfully implement the Council’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion into its culture and all aspects of its operations.
Prior to that Burnette held several roles of increasing responsibility at the Girl Scouts of the USA, the parent organization of all U.S. based girl scout councils. Each role focused on membership strategy, while his most recent roles combined operations and membership expertise, where he partnered with councils across the U.S. to help shape their strategies and measurement in these areas, the announcement stated.
"I am thrilled to join the Silver Sage Council and continue serving the Girl Scouts mission in a place that I cannot wait to call home," Burnette said in the announcement. “Early in my career I became acutely aware of inequity in the workplace and knew I wanted to make a difference. Seeing firsthand how Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place, I knew I found my path and am excited to continue this journey with Silver Sage.”
Burnette will relocate to Idaho in the coming weeks, and plans several listening sessions with volunteers, donors, Council partners and Silver Sage communities in the coming months.
Dennis Mikelonis named Commercial Bank Team Leader at Idaho Trust Bank
Idaho Trust Bank has announced Dennis Mikelonis has been named commercial banking team leader, while keeping his title of vice president, which he has held for seven years.
“Dennis and his team will continue to attract and retain successful individual and business clients that we can provide with personal, business and commercial banking and lending services,” Thomas Prohaska, chairman, CEO and president of Idaho Trust Bank said in the announcement.
Mikelonis is a Boise native and went to both Boise and Borah high schools, the announcement stated. He attended the College of Southern Idaho where he played basketball and helped the team win the junior college national tournament title in 2011. He continued his education and playing career at Carroll College, an NAIA school in Helena, Mont, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing. Mikelonis is currently enrolled in the University of Colorado Graduate School of Banking.
“I would like to congratulate Dennis on his years of effort, commitment and success,” Prohaska said in the announcement. “Not only is he a proven performer but he has demonstrated a strong commitment to professional development, community involvement and leadership. This new responsibility is well earned.”
Mike Edmondson to lead Governor’s Office of Species Conservation
Governor Brad Little has announced Mike Edmondson has taken over as administrator of the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation.
“Mike Edmundson has a long history of working with landowners and industry to ensure that Idaho works to conserve and recover species while our economy remains vibrant," Governor Little said in the announcement. "He has a proven track record in natural resource policy, and he was instrumental in leading my Salmon Workgroup. I am confident he will carry over that leadership and collaborative spirit into his new role as OSC administrator."
Edmondson has worked at Office of Species Conservation for 14 years, serving as interim administrator, program manager, and aquatic species manager and policy advisor, according to the announcement. Edmondson also worked for 14 years at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in surface water quality. Edmondson is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo where he earned a degree in Ecology and Systematic Biology. He and his wife have lived in Boise since 1993 and have three daughters.
“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity Governor Little is giving me to lead OSC and work to conserve and recover species while maintaining Idaho’s working lands,” Edmondson said in the announcement. “Providing leadership and working proactively to avert the need to list new species, where possible, will be a major priority during my tenure. I am committed to listening to the needs of our rural communities, landowners, and other stakeholders and to working collaboratively to preserve Idaho’s unique way of life.”
As administrator, a significant focus for Edmondson will be working with state and federal partners on Greater Sage Grouse conservation while ensuring that federal overreach is avoided, the announcement stated. He will also implement recommendations of the Governor’s Salmon Workgroup.