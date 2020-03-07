Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau announces 2020 Board of Directors New members have joined The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau 2020 Board of Directors. Board leadership positions have also been finalized.
New board members are:
Adam Altwies, general manager at Inn at 500 Capitol. He manages daily operations and financial operations for the hotel. Before joining the Inn at 500 team, Altwies spent 14 years in Las Vegas where he operated Poker Rooms for a major luxury casino resort brand.
Thad Cunningham, Cradlepoint, oversees the company’s ongoing travel program expansion efforts into international locations. He has over 20 yeas of travel industry experience.
Brad Wilson, general manager at Bogus Basin, has been part of the ski and hospitality industries for more than 30 years. He strives to promote improvements that give the community, customers and employees the best experiences possible.
The 2020 Board of Directors is:
J. Scott Ableman — Hotel Management Services, Vice President / Chief Financial Officer
Adam Altwies — Inn at 500 Capitol, General Manager
Bill Connors — Boise Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO
Rochelle Criswell — Boise State University, Client Relations Manager
John Cunningham — Block 22 LLC, President & CEO, Chair-Elect of Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau board of directors
Thad Cunningham — Cradlepoint, Travel & Expense Administrator
Hart Gilchrist — Intermountain Gas, Vice President of Safety, Process Improvement & Operations Systems
Sylvia Hampel — Clearview Cleaning, President
Rebecca Hupp — Boise Airport, Director
Kathy Pidgeon — Riverside Hotel, General Manager, Past-Chair of Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau board of directors
Ali Ribordy — Boise Centre, Director of Sales
Mike Ruffner — Shamrock Foods, Branch Manager, Chairman of the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau board of directors
Earl Sullivan — Telaya Wine Co., Owner & Winemaker
Dave Terrell — Washington Trust Bank, retired, treasurer of Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau board of directors
Aimee Tylor — Residence Inn Boise City Center, General Manager
Brad Wilson — Bogus Basin, General Manager
TitleOne announces new escrow assistantLindsay Flynn has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has seven years of property management experience and five years of project management experience. Flynn also studied exercise science at NDSU.