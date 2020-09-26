Tamarack Resort elevates leadership in resort operations and real estate
Tamarack Resort has announced that as part of its ongoing pursuit of operational excellence across the entire destination it has elevated its leadership team with the addition of new hires and promotions of long-time managers.
“We recognize that bringing the full vision of Tamarack to life means continuously bolstering our leadership team to ensure we have the right minds at the table to deliver for our employees, guests and homeowners,” Tamarack President Scott Turlington said in a press release. “From deep knowledge of Tamarack and our unique Idaho home to expertise honed at the nation’s leading resorts, I’m confident these four will help elevate our offerings.”
Wolfe Ashcraft has been promoted to vice president of resort operations. The Tamarack veteran will now oversee all mountain and base operations across the 3600-acre resort property, according to a press release. Ashcraft has been with Tamarack since 2004, leading key departments including the Sports School, Retail, Marketing and most recently, Base Operations. Born and raised in the ski industry, Ashcraft also brings an entrepreneur’s mindset to his work, having owned and run a specialty outdoor store and watersports school in Valley County prior to joining Tamarack.
John Calhoun has joined Tamarack as the new director of real estate sales and marketing, focused on welcoming new homeowners to the luxury residences at The Village at Tamarack. Calhoun’s deep expertise in destination, resort and master-planned communities includes leading real estate efforts in Park City, Aspen/Snowmass and Palm Springs, the release stated.
Tom Knill has joined the resort as the new director of human resources to support the growing Tamarack team. Knill comes to Idaho from Tahoe, where he served as a member of the executive team of the Tahoe Donner Association, according to the release. He’s previously led HR programs at Northstar Resort in Northern California and Snowbasin in Utah.
Dustin Simons, another resort veteran who has been with Tamarack since 2006, has been promoted to director of base operations. He’ll oversee all recreation services and amenities, along with retail, ticket and pass sales, and the operational aspects of the new Village, the release stated. In his tenure at Tamarack, Simons has managed waterfront recreation, retail and ticketing, and been head golf pro for the Osprey Meadows Golf Course.
Tamarack continues to grow its team across the resort and is focused on recruiting for the upcoming ski season and opening of new guest amenities in the Village. Learn more at tamarackidaho.com/employment-2.
Four join TitleOne
Heather Coms has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has two years of escrow experience and 24 years of customer service experience. Coms is also a former hairstylist.
Shaunna Kennedy has joined TitleOne as a web developer in the company’s Boise office. She has over 20 years of web and software development experience. Kennedy also has her degree in computer science from Boise State University.
Dylan Manker has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. He is currently attending College of Western Idaho and has previous experience in landscaping.
Blaire Terry has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has 15 years of customer service experience. Terry is excited to learn and grow in this new career.