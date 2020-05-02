Kara Craig has been promoted to executive director of First Choice Home Health, Hospice & House Calls. She was promoted to this position April 10 during a restructuring of this Boise-based healthcare company. Craig was previously serving as the Hospice Administrator at First Choice for the last 10 years. She has more than 32 years experience in administrative leadership positions, including 14 years serving as the CEO of the Children’s Home Society of Idaho. In this new role, Craig will be responsible for overseeing all divisions of the Boise Operations. For more information about home health, hospice care, or house calls call 208-322-7061 or 208-322-4663.
Rebecca McHaddad has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. McHaddad has six years of customer service experience and studied Business Management in college.
2 join D.L. Evans Bank as mortgage loan officersWally Hartje has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a mortgage loan officer for the Treasure Valley area. Hartje has over nine years of mortgage experience and he has a true passion for the industry. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University. He is committed to serving his community by volunteering as a Guardian Ad Litem with Family Advocates and serves as a board member for a loan committee through Jannus Economic Opportunity. Hartje looks forward to building and expanding the relationships he has developed in the Treasure Valley area and invites his customers, friends, and family to visit him at the downtown Boise branch.
McClain Williams has also joined D.L. Evans Bank as a mortgage loan officer for the Treasure Valley area. Williams has over a year of mortgage and banking experience and she is excited to help her customers. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Boise State University. Williams is committed to serving her community and is excited to begin volunteering with the Idaho Humane Society. She looks forward to building and expanding the relationships she has developed in the Treasure Valley area and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Boise Vista branch.
3 individuals appointed to the Idaho Department of Finance’s management teamSalvador Cruz and Patricia Highley have been appointed as bureau chiefs. Anthony Polidori has been appointed as as deputy director of the department.
Salvador Cruz has been appointed as Financial Institutions Bureau Chief. In this capacity, Cruz will manage a bureau of financial institution examiners who provide regulatory oversight for Idaho’s ten state-chartered community banks and twenty-two state-chartered credit unions. The Financial Institutions Bureau also has regulatory oversight of trust companies chartered in Idaho and business and development corporations chartered in Idaho.
Patricia Highley has been appointed Securities Bureau Chief. In this capacity, Highley will manage a bureau of financial professionals who provide regulatory oversight for the more than 100,000 entities and individuals who are licensed or registered to offer securities and financial services to Idaho residents. While the Securities Bureau is focused on investor protection, education, and enforcement of State securities laws, it also licenses and regulates money transmitter companies, escrow companies and endowed care cemeteries.
Anthony Polidori, as deputy director, will back up the director as needed and will function as a chief operating officer. This role will have responsibility for guiding our legislative efforts and Administrative Rule management as well as be a key player in the department’s strategic plan and direction.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such a strong team within the department to be able to make promotions to these key leadership roles,” director Patricia Perkins said in a press release.