Kociolek joins Bank of Idaho wealth management crew
John Kociolek has taken a position with Bank of Idaho as a vice president and trust officer. He will be responsible for day-to-day trust and estate administration, as well as new business development in the Boise area, the bank stated in a recent announcement.
Kociolek has been in the trust and estate business since 1980. He has previously served as the National Estate Settlement Manager for Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh; Market Trust Executive for Bank of America in Tampa and Orlando and was recently the National Trust and Estate Manager for Capital Bank and Trust Company in Reno, Nevada.
“We’re fortunate to land a candidate with John’s credentials,” Bank of Idaho Vice President and Trust Department Manager Jeremy Parkinson said in the announcement. “Our clients will directly benefit from the depth and breadth of knowledge he brings to the table.”
The hire allows Parkinson to focus his energy on big-picture strategy and growth. “With a staff of nine now, we’re really able to give all of our clients a personal touch, which is really important in trust and wealth management work.” Parkinson said in the announcement. “We’re not just managing investments, we’re helping people plan for the future. We advise them in lots of different areas of their financial world.”
Nielsen joins brokerage office team at Colliers in Idaho
Melanie Nielsen is joining the office services group at Colliers in Boise. The former head of marketing and public relations for Colliers will transition to brokerage services, focusing on office tenant representation, according to a recent announcement from the company.
In her new role, Nielsen’s area of expertise will include tenant representation, assisting clients with new leases and renewals, the announcement stated. Nielsen will be partnering with, and learning from, Oliver Maron who has 14 years of experience as a commercial real estate agent; the last four years with Colliers. Together, the team will provide extensive advisory services and representation to clients in the leasing of office space throughout Idaho.
“By offering a team approach, I have no doubt Melanie and Oliver will enhance our brokerage services providing us with a new emphasis on tenant representation,” Jim Shipman, managing partner | Idaho, said in the announcement. “Melanie has consistently delivered professional services for Colliers’ clients and I am excited to see her achieve her goals in brokerage.”
Prior to working as the director of marketing and PR for Colliers, Nielsen held numerous marketing-related roles at Holland America Line in Seattle. She also has residential experience; marketing new homes for a premium Washington-based builder.
Silva named manager of Zions Bank’s Meridian Linder and Chinden branch
Jessica Silva has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Linder and Chinden branch, the bank announced, where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff.
Silva has 20 years of banking experience focused on serving both consumer and business clients, the announcement stated.
“Jessica brings a wealth of industry knowledge to her new role as branch manager,” Toni Nielsen, Western Idaho Region president for Zions Bank, said in the announcement. “Her well-rounded experience will help her effectively lead her team and meet the banking needs of our community.”
Silva is fluent in Spanish and has been an active community volunteer with organizations including the YMCA.
Banking leader joins Idaho Housing and Finance board
Longtime Idaho banker Tracy Silver is the newest member of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s board of commissioners.
Silver has 38 years of experience in the banking industry, including 27 years in senior management, according to a recent announcement sent by the organization. His financial experience underscores his commitment to serving Idaho’s growing communities.
“Idaho Housing plays an important role in our state,” Silver said in the announcement. “I am excited to be a part of this organization as it invests in housing and economic development opportunities across Idaho.”
Silver, who will serve a four-year term, was appointed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little. He joins Chairman Steven Keen, Vice Chairman Ralph Cottle, Mark Dunham, Jeffrey Nesset, Nancy Vannorsdel and Scot Ludwig on Idaho Housing’s seven-member board.
“It’s a privilege to welcome Mr. Silver to our board,” Gerald M. Hunter, president of Idaho Housing and Finance Association, said in the announcement. “His financial expertise and community service makes him a valuable addition to our organization.”
Silver began his banking career in 1982 and retired in 2020 from U.S. Bank, where he most recently served as the Wealth Management Director for Idaho & Washington. He is the past president of U.S. Bank’s Southern Idaho region and has served as the chair of the Idaho Bankers Association board of directors, the announcement stated.
Over the years, Silver has served in leadership positions for a number of civic and professional organizations, including the Melba School Board, the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and the St. Luke’s Foundation.