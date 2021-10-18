First posted on BoiseDev.com on October 12, 2021“With innovative cuisine, one-of-a-kind hand-crafted cocktails, and art-filled walls, Coa De Jima is a full sensory experience.”
That’s the marketing pitch for Downtown Boise’s newest restaurant, Coa De Jima. BoiseDev first told you about the project from Barbacoa co-founder Martine Castoro early this year. Now, after an extensive remodel of the former El Gallo Giro spot on Main St., Coa De Jima is open.
Castoro, her son Nikolai and chef Enrique Martinez helmed the new restaurant at 615 W. Main St. in Old Boise across from Boise City Hall. Martinez has worked with the Castoro’s for 25 years, including at Barbacoa. The restaurant says it is aiming for “upscale authentic Mexican food with an exotic twist.”
Duck to steak to tacos
The dinner and lunch menus are extensive. It runs the gamut from duck carnitas quesadilla appetizer to ceviche. Steaks, pork chops, salads, lamb chops, tacos, and fajitas are also on offer. The restaurant also features a full bar and cocktail program.
A brunch program includes French toast, chilaquiles, and eggs benedict. Like its big brother Barbacoa, Coa De Jima will put an emphasis on late night, with a DJ spinning tunes and a pared-down menu of appetizers.
Martine Castoro, an artist as well as restaurant owner, owns the building Coa De Jima occupies and has an art studio upstairs. The restaurant features Martine’s own works as well as art by others.
“Martine Castoro has created a spectacular downtown oasis in Jima where you will find an eclectic, stylish blend of Latin antiques and antiquities as well as one-of-a-kind local art creations,” the Coa De Jima website notes.
Coa De Jima opened quietly in late September. The restaurant features dinner seven nights a week. Lunch hours are 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday — Saturday, with Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Late-night runs 10 p.m. — 2 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday. A buy one-get-one happy hour is featured each day from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m.
A coa de jima is a tool used to harvest agaves– the key ingredient in tequila.
The Castoros first purchased the 615 Main building in 2006 according to property records. Built as a masonic temple in 1896 in a Romanesque Revival style, it is one of downtown’s oldest structures.