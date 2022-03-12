KETCHUM — Aspen Skiing Company, the parent company of Limelight Hotel Ketchum based out of Aspen, Colo., announced in a press release it has recently increased all employee pay by $3 per hour. This pay increase is for all hourly and salaried employees and represents an investment of approximately $12 million annually for the entire company. Effective last month, the minimum starting wage also increased to $20 per hour for all non-tipped employees. In addition to the employee pay increase, the Limelight Hotel Ketchum has been working on various efforts to expand employee housing options in the Wood River Valley.
“We are incredibly proud of our ownership’s continued and unwavering support for this company,” said John Curnow, General Manager, Limelight Hotel Ketchum. “They continue to invest in their people and the communities in which they are based. The dedication and efforts to move the needle on employee housing and to make sure that our employees are taken care of in what has been a particularly challenging time for many over the past two years is extremely admirable.”
The Limelight employs 60 to 70 staff during peak times which includes an estimated 12 to 15 Visa workers. There has been an increasing squeeze on housing options in the Wood River Valley and the Limelight has recognized and worked to improve this challenge. Most recently, the hotel worked with The Meadows Mobile Park to secure a number of one- and two-bedroom homes for employees. The Limelight rents these homes and subsidizes part of the rental and also covers the utilities and provides shuttle transportation to and from the hotel for employees.
Additionally, since its opening five years ago, the Limelight Hotel Ketchum has sought to add positive value to the lives of its employees and as well as greater community. The property has been committed to the betterment of the community through both paid volunteer hours as well as the Limelight Ketchum Community Fund. Full-time year-round employees are eligible for up to 16 hours per year of paid time for community service during regularly scheduled work hours. Volunteer time can also be used during a regularly scheduled workday.
The Limelight Ketchum Community Fund is housed within the Idaho Community Foundation and is dedicated to supporting the Wood River Valley community. The fund has donated $150,000 since its inception in 2016. In general, the fund provides grants to nonprofits providing services for mental health, domestic abuse, education, and crisis management. The fund is financed by contributions from the Limelight Hotel Ketchum’s operations, employees through an optional paycheck deduction and guests through an opt-in $1-per-night donation. One hundred% of all contributions are spent on grants, not on overhead. The board of directors is made up of employees from across the hotel.
The Limelight Hotel will have a five-year celebration this spring to honor its efforts and commitment to the Wood River Valley. The celebration will be open to the public and will take place on April 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the hotel.
The Limelight Hotel Ketchum features 99 hotel rooms and 14 residences, plus a Limelight Lounge restaurant and lobby. The hotel is in close proximity to downtown shops and restaurants as well as Sun Valley Ski Resort’s River Run Base area. The hotel is consistent with the Limelight brand featuring amenities and extras such as an expanded continental breakfast, après ski deals in the lounge, adventure activities for guests as well as pet-friendly rooms. For more information visit the website: limelighthotels.com.