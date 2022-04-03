EMMETT — 3 Sisters Greenhouse is pleased to announce its expansion from greenhouse to one-stop gardening experience with plans for additional growth in 2022.
Rebecca Webb, one of the three sisters who started 3 Sisters Greenhouse last year, along with her other two sisters (Jennifer Johnson and Bethanne York and their spouses), have spent the past few months preparing for an expansion including an added greenhouse and outside areas with this year’s grand opening scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 at 11 a.m. with the Gem County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3 p.m.
The event is open to the public and includes special offers such as $5 Geranium plants, a wide product line, and even The Seven Cousins Lemonade Stand run by the founder’s young children. All guests can enter to win one of two $25 gift cards to Greenhouse, or a Floral Hanging Basket.
“Our plants are all natural,” Webb said. “We don’t use things like growth regulators. They’re all natural, happy plants. All edible crops are grown in organic soil and use organic fertilizer, something that is appreciated by many of our guests that come.”
“This is a family operation,” said Skyler Johnson, Jennifer’s husband and one of the people responsible for the sheer size of the build.
Plans for the 2022 season include the addition of exterior decking, recently completed, an exterior section, automated checkout system, as well as additional vendors offering home and garden items, and more. “We want this to be a one-stop experience where you can get all your gardening needs fulfilled,” Skyler Johnson added.
In addition, the group is working towards a full landscaping supply area as well as the ability to perform custom work. “This will be building up this year,” Skyler Johnson said.
3 Sisters Greenhouse will also be offering classes for those interested in learning the various aspects of gardening and plant care, as well as having experts from varying related fields to hold seminars on the premises.
“This is something sorely needed in Emmett,” said Tiffany Gensburger, of Accents Home & Garden, one of the other vendors as part of the 3 Sisters Greenhouse. “I’m very excited.”
3 Sisters Greenhouse, located at 2701 E. Quail Run Rd., Emmett, officially opens Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and will be open Wednesdays through Fridays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sundays.