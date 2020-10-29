BOISE — Boise Farmers Market announced in a press release the opening of its BFM Winter Market Drive-Thru with grocery pick-up from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The market drive-thru will take place outside the Payette Brewing warehouse at 733 S. Pioneer St. Customers will enter off Shoreline Drive onto Shoreline Lane and drive along the buildings and the fence to just outside the warehouse doors to pick up their orders. Order distribution will take place using the same drive-thru method used during the summer. Orders will be filled inside the warehouse and brought outside for pick up.
The BFM Winter Market Drive-Thru will feature local produce, protein and prepared foods plus holiday-focused ingredients such as cranberries, dates, and deserts. In addition to local food there will be locally made holiday gifts, holiday cookies, wreaths, and more. The BFM drive-thru is slated to run for seven Saturdays, through Dec. 19. Customers, staff and volunteers will follow the pandemic guidelines outlined on the website.
Customers can reserve a Saturday pickup time, then order in the BFM online store, open at 7 a.m. Tuesdays until 11:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Details will be available on the website beginning Sunday, Nov. 1. theboisefarmersmarket.com