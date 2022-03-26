BOISE — The Idaho Youth Sports Commission announced in a press release it is hosting its 8th annual Come Play With Us Dinner & Auction fundraiser April 23 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Jet Center in Boise. Former Washington State and NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is the featured speaker at the event.
After being named PAC-10 Offensive Player of the Year in 1992, Bledsoe went on to four Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots. Bledsoe, Tom Brady’s predecessor as the starting quarterback of the Patriots, has a compelling message about perseverance, dedication, and being a great teammate.
The live auction includes a variety of exciting trips, tickets, and memorabilia.
Awards will be presented to people who have been key to the development of rewarding youth sports experiences in Idaho. Former Boise State head football coach Skip Hall will receive the WE Award for Lifetime Contribution to Sports.
The event is a pivotal fundraiser as the IYSC continues to raise money to enable young athletes in Idaho to enjoy sports in a positive way. All proceeds go toward helping provide a positive character-building sports experience for youth. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team’s jersey — high school, college, professional, or even Little League — and jeans are welcome.
Individual tickets cost $85, with table and premium sponsorships available. Tickets are available online at iyscauction.com. Call (208) 703-2997 for more information.
Founded in 2013, the Idaho Youth Sports Commission changes lives through the power of sports with a special emphasis on youth who are economically disadvantaged. The IYSC builds a positive and character-developing sports experience for young athletes of Idaho.