Opening night for "Hamilton" in Boise.
After COVID struck, who knows how many days, weeks, years the theater has been dark. It seems like eons. I imagine that's why patrons came out in droves to revel, once again, in the lights casting dancing shadows from the stage. It was magical and I seriously felt surreal at times and was overcome with emotion realizing we were finally able to be sitting in those plush Morrison Center seats.
But first, you had to get there.
Doors opened at 6:30 and we thought we had plenty of time when we rolled up at 7.
False.
The line of cars strung along Capital Boulevard began at Myrtle and we inched our way along, frantically watching the clock. Parking was no problem and the two of us — plus about a billion others who were in the same boat — sprinted across the parking lot only to queue up in a line that seemed a mile long. Surely they won't start with so many still out here, many voices were heard to say, including mine. The clock ticked on and 7:30 came and went. Finally, we got through the doors and sprinted once again to our entrances only to be: denied. Oh no! They did start without us.
Collectively, we let out a groan as we heard through the doors the muffled opening number. As soon as it was over, we had 1 minute to sprint for the third time to our entrance and slip through the door.
Ah! Nirvana.
I don't mean to spend so much time on the preamble to the main event except to stress to all: get there super early. Before the doors open, even. Because you do not want to miss one second of this incomparable theater experience. And remember, they will start without you. The show must go on.
"Hamilton" checks all the boxes: exhilarating music, dazzling dance numbers, hilarious, laugh-out-loud surprises, poignant, moving scenes that will bring you to tears. This is what theater is all about, this is the epitome of the thrill of in-person performance.
I don't need to tell you how hungry we have all been for being able to experience in-person entertainment. I've been Zoomed to the point that if I see that an event is Zoom only, my heart sinks just a little. It's not that I won't attend, because I still want that interaction — it's just that, well … it's not the same.
Now, about the show. Be sure to hit the bathroom before — there are two acts, each clocking in at 90 minutes(!), with a 15-minute intermission (maybe decide: do I want a glass of wine or a bathroom break? You probably won't have time for both).
Just a few words about the all-around excellent cast. Julius Thomas III plays Alexander Hamilton with verve and snap. You'll find yourself both in and out of his camp, feeling the angst, passion and heartbreak that ensues.
Victoria Ann Scovens plays Hamilton's wife, evoking both joy and heart-wrenching sorrow, and Marjy Harmon, who plays her sister, Angelica Schuyler, is nearly or just as dynamic in her role.
Darnell Abraham paints a George Washington who leads with deliberate but calm assuredness and Brandon Louis Armstrong as James Madison is a capable foil to Paris Nix's entertaining Thomas Jefferson. Rick Negron as King George strikes the perfect note as the comic foil to the production, keeping the audience atwitter whenever he and his majestic king's robe saunters onstage. And Donald Webber, Jr. is fantastic and mesmerizing as Aaron Burr. Spoiler alert: he plays the villain. The rest of the cast is superb and even though each act is a little long-ish, you won't notice as you are agog at the dancing, the costumes, the non-stop action — and did I say dancing? Bravo to choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, you won't know where to look, but everywhere you do, will delight. Much applause as well to the orchestra; they never skipped a beat and were the underlying heartbeat of the show.
I really don't want to say too much about "Hamilton" per se — it is nearly a part of our zeitgeist at this point; legendary, even. It was the musical that wowed Broadway, made Lin-Manual Miranda a superstar overnight, deservedly, and brought us a glimmer of hope and joy when Disney+ aired it during the height of the initial wave of the pandemic.
I did not see it on the small screen, mostly because I only had small-screen TV at the time and decided I would wait.
I'm glad I did. What a rich and enriching performance to behold. I know, I am "waxing poetic" about it, and maybe because of the times we're in, but seriously it was uplifting to my spirit, my soul.
Run, don't walk — or should I say sprint — to get tickets to this phenomenal show. "Don't throw away your shot."