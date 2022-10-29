Meridian tiny home lawsuit

Chasidy poses in front of her tiny home in Meridian (also shown below). She filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Meridian after she was forced out of her tiny home.

 Submitted photo/Chasidy Decker

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As the Treasure Valley’s housing crisis continues, Ada County’s Fourth District Court could weigh in on how tiny homes on wheels can be regulated in cities.

On Thursday, Judge Jason D. Scott heard the first round of arguments in a lawsuit filed by Chasidy Decker and Robert Calcal against the city of Meridian after Decker was asked to leave her tiny home she rented on Calcal’s property on Aug. 1, as first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Since then, Decker has been staying in a spare bedroom at friends house instead of living in the tiny home she owns.

Recommended for you

Load comments