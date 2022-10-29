As the Treasure Valley’s housing crisis continues, Ada County’s Fourth District Court could weigh in on how tiny homes on wheels can be regulated in cities.
On Thursday, Judge Jason D. Scott heard the first round of arguments in a lawsuit filed by Chasidy Decker and Robert Calcal against the city of Meridian after Decker was asked to leave her tiny home she rented on Calcal’s property on Aug. 1, as first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Since then, Decker has been staying in a spare bedroom at friends house instead of living in the tiny home she owns.
The city of Meridian’s code enforcement division argued their code restricted the size and use of secondary homes, as well as that mobile tiny homes cannot be used as a residence unless they are in an RV park. But, lawyers for anti-government overreach nonprofit law firm The Institute for Justice, says Meridian arbitrarily enforced its code against Decker and Calcal, retaliated against Decker for criticizing the city in the Idaho Statesman and the rules effectively ban living in tiny homes citywide in the midst of a housing crisis.
In the next week or two, Scott will issue an opinion determining whether or not Decker is entitled to remain in her home until the lawsuit is complete and consider a request to outright dismiss the suit as requested by the City of Meridian.
Are mobile homes effectively banned?
Bob Belden, one of the lawyers arguing for Decker and Calcal, says the city has forced Decker from her home without any reason to do so.
He said the city is allowed to regulate different types of homes to ensure they are safe and aren’t infringing on the rights others, but in this case the city applied its own ordinance arbitrarily. He said city code enforcement officers issued citations to Decker for living in a safe and well-kept home she owns, while allowing other RVs in the area with signs people are living in them to remain undisturbed by city enforcement actions.
Belden said mobile tiny homes are only allowed in RV parks in Meridian and the single park available in the city has a months-long waiting list, effectively banning anyone using mobile tiny homes within city limits.
“Chasidy’s home is safe and reasonable and it would be safe and reasonable for her to live in that home on Robert’s property and the city forced them to stop doing that for no legitimate reason,” he said. “That alone is enough to state a claim that the city’s ordinance as applied violates due process. The city’s failure to enforce its ban on living in mobile homes or RVs against the many people nearby undermines any claim they have that enforcing the ban on Chasidy promotes a legitimate government interest like health and safety.”
Michael Elia, one of the lawyers representing the City of Meridian, responded by saying that if Meridian’s rules on mobile tiny homes are overturned and Chasidy is allowed to continue living in her home, it will prevent the city from banning people from living in RVs, trailers or other vehicles.
“The complaint here, although it is certainly specific to the mobile tiny home, within the Meridian city code is allowed to go forward and if made unconstitutional opens the door to every other category of traveling living quarters,” Elisa said. “…The mobile tiny home is its own sub category, but in terms of its ability to live in for the short term or perhaps even long term all of those categories are feasible. It’s a broad implication that the court is being asked to take a look at this ordinance and declare unconstitutional and that needs to be taken into account.”
Meridian’s lawyers also argued during the hearing that the city is not intentionally ignoring people who are violating its zoning laws nor did its officers specifically target Decker.