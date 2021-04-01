NAMPA — The deadline to nominate your employer for an Idaho Press Top Workplaces award has been extended to May 14.
Any organization with 35 or more employees in Ada or Canyon County is eligible to participate. Nominations are open to public, private, nonprofit and government organizations.
“Now more than ever, organizations across our region deserve to be recognized for putting people first,” said Matt Davison, president and publisher of the Idaho Press.
The awards program is a partnership between the Idaho Press and Energage, a national research organization that runs the Top Workplaces award program in 57 markets. The program surveyed more than 2 million employees at 7,000 organizations in 2020.
Energage will work with nominated companies by conducting a confidential 24-question employee engagement survey with staff. Companies will be surveyed through June, and the Top Workplaces award winners will be recognized in October.
Energage provides the companies an opportunity to gain valuable insights from the data to put toward their own growth, according to Dan Kessler, president and chief operating officer of Energage.
The nomination deadline has been extended from March 26 to May 14. Submit your nomination to idahopress.com/nominate or call 208-392-1549.