BOISE — DaviesMoore is now 116 & West: A Moore | Lodge Company, according to a press release. The name change comes with a new logo and style guide as well as a redesigned website. Ownership of the independent agency remains the same and is reflected in the new name.
“The impetus of rebranding the firm was to highlight the contributions of our long-time partner and COO, Carolyn Lodge,” said Edward Moore, CEO and founding partner. “Additionally, we felt we could better position our agency as what it has grown into: an agency with regional and national clients throughout the western United States.”
The long-standing Boise-based advertising company with its new moniker will continue to provide integrated marketing services to companies with local, regional, and national footprints, the release said.
The name “116 & West” reflects the agency’s location: the 116th line of longitude. And by adding “West,” stakes a claim on the region from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific coast.
“If you are a company headquartered in the west, you’ll love working with us. We’re your people,” said Melinda Mansfield, executive creative director. “If you’re not in the west but need to market in the west, we’re a great choice because we understand your western customers.”
As part of their continued dedication to community service, 116 & West has committed to performing 116 acts of kindness each year in addition to their annual pro-bono partnership program. To kick off these acts of kindness, and to celebrate their new name and branding, the company planned a full day of kindness on Jan. 16 that included 150 free cups of coffee available at a stand outside of Fork restaurant in Boise and several other activities that took place during the day.
“As a company, we took the Boise Kindness pledge,” said Mansfield. “We think a great way to honor this pledge will be to continually serve our community in whatever way we can.”
The promise to perform 116 acts of kindness will continue through the year. The company will also continue their pro bono partnership with a local nonprofit organization by offering $50,000 worth of marketing services. The recipient of the 2020 pro bono partnership will be announced in the coming week.