BOISE — This fall, three of the Treasure Valley’s leading dance companies will come together at a single new location in Boise.
Dance Unlimited, Boise Ballet Academy and Be Studios will be offering collaborative dance training when Dance Unlimited builds a new 20,000-square-foot dance facility in Boise, according to a press release. With 10 state-of-the-art studios, the new building will be the largest dance center in the Treasure Valley. The new facility is scheduled to open in Fall 2022 at 11186 W. Gabrielle Drive in Boise, the release says.
“This new building has been a dream of ours since Tamra Nefzger and I purchased Dance Unlimited seven years ago,” Dance Unlimited co-director Christina Shell said in the release. “To say we’re excited is a bit of an understatement. We cannot wait for the opportunities that this new building will bring to dancers across the Treasure Valley to train in a wide range of styles in a state-of-the-art facility. The goal is to offer a beautiful and spacious facility where dancers of all ages and abilities can come and receive the best dance training in all styles of dance.”
The new building will allow the companies to expand and enhance their class offerings to both recreational and competitive dancers, giving dancers more options of styles and types of classes, all in one location. Students will be able to take classes in ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, tap, musical theatre, ballroom, acrobatics/gymnastics, yoga, Pilates, and “GYROTONIC.” Dancers will receive training from some of the nation’s top instructors, guest and celebrity teachers from across the U.S., and local teachers with extensive resumes and decades of professional experience, training and knowledge.
“We at Boise Ballet Academy are thrilled to help create a space where the love of dance can flourish, and the dance community can grow together. We are proud to be a part of this collaboration with Dance Unlimited and are looking forward to offering The American Ballet Theatre’s National Training Curriculum alongside the expansive curriculum at Dance Unlimited,” said Mads Eriksen, Boise Ballet Academy director. “The size of our new studios will make for better training; being closer to the size of a stage will help prepare students for performances.”
“My hope for this collaboration is to create space where anyone who walks through the door can find movement that speaks to them — to help develop dancers into artists who are mindful of their craft and to offer a place for anyone to connect the mind and body, and be a part of a supportive community,” said Lesley Thompson, owner of Be Studios.
The 20,000-square-foot building will have 10 state-of-the-art dance studios and a large lobby space for parents, featuring drinking fountains and water refilling stations. There will be designated dressing areas for dancers, along with a spacious student lounge for homework and breaks between classes. The facility will also have a retail storefront that will offer dancewear, shoes and more.
Dance Unlimited is an award-winning dance studio in Boise. Since 1983, the studio has been offering jazz, hip hop, contemporary, ballet, tap and acrobatics to students ages 2 to adult. They offer both recreational classes and competition teams.
Boise Ballet Academy is a classical pre-professional ballet academy in Boise with certified faculty training dancers across the valley. They are proud to offer American Ballet Theatre’s National Training Curriculum, focusing on training the whole dancer, and GYROTONIC® Method training.
Be Studios offers yoga classes, dance classes, and barre classes, combining all things art. They offer virtual classes and partner with local businesses in the Boise area to present in-person classes.