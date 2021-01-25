First posted on BoiseDev.com on JANUARY 20, 2021Hendricks Commercial Properties CEO Rob Gerbitz confirmed the move to BoiseDev today. The large national theater chain closed all of its theaters nationwide last fall as the COVID-19 pandemic began to increase across the US. The downtown Boise theater is no longer listed on the Regal website, though locations at the Boise Spectrum, at Nampa Gateway and Nampa Spectrum remain listed.
Work started recently on a large-scale revamp of the building that houses the theater in Boise’s Bodo project. BoiseDev broke news of the revamp and of a new food hall planned for the space in 2019. Last month, we were the first to report that the food hall project would start, and expand beyond its initial concept.
Hopes for something new
Gerbitz told us at the time that he hoped Regal would stay — but regardless he hoped to see changes. He alluded to a reworking of the space in our December interview.
“We want to work with some of the more boutique theater owners, who we are talking to — and reconnect into what is more today’s boutique theater,” he said. “I visited one we are putting in in Indianapolis — and it’s spectacular. I’ve never been in a theater like this. They don’t have nine screens (like Boise), they have five. Every seat has a massager and heats up. There’s a table with food in front of you.”
That theater is part of Hendricks’ Bottleworks project and is operated by Living Room Theaters. That small boutique chain also operates locations in Portland, Oregon, and Boca Raton, Florida.
At Bodo, Gerbitz said he hoped to incorporate the first-floor food hall into the second-floor theater space. It’s one of a flurry of changes for the project, including the closure of most stores on the NE block of the project.
The Bodo project is one of a number of irons that Hendricks has in the fire in Downtown Boise. As we reported first in 2019, Hendricks hopes to build a boutique hotel on a parcel next to the Owyhee project at 11th and Grove St. The company is also evaluating changes to the Hoff Building, which it purchased last year.