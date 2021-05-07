BOISE — The winners of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced May 4, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Crave Collective, the virtual food hall from Crave Hospitality Group that opened in Boise last fall, was awarded an honorable mention in the “On the Rise: 0-4 years in business” category. Crave Collective comprises 16 kitchen suites in a state-of-the-art facility, allowing award-winning chefs from across the country to create a designed-to-travel food and beverage experience. The co-founders developed this new model to bring hospitality to the delivery experience with high-touch points including dedicated mobile servers, suggested wine pairings, the ability to mix-and-match orders from different concepts, and more. Partners include Michael Mina, Lincoln Carson, Tony Gemignani, and the team behind The Meatball Shop.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company’s Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world’s largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world’s cleanest milk.
“We were thrilled that Fast Company included Crave Collective amongst such a prestigious and groundbreaking group of innovators,” says Devin Wade, co-founder of Crave Hospitality Group. “We are excited to expand to additional locations across the country over the next several years and bring our brand of hospitality to customers seeking a better restaurant delivery experience, while at the same time offering restaurateurs a viable business model to build their brand.”
“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”