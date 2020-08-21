McCALL — The Idaho Department of Lands is urging the public to be aware of and avoid the area near the Copeland Fire, burning roughly 5 miles east of McCall on Idaho Endowment Land.
The fire as of Friday afternoon was 90 acres in size, causing Boulder Lake Road to close.
Recreationists are urged to avoid the area because of fire danger, firefighter traffic, and aircraft dropping water and retardant. Please do not access these areas from Potter Lane, Paddy Flat Road, or other endowment, public, or private accesses, as this creates a safety issue for both the public and firefighters.
Resources engaged in active suppression actions include multiple helicopters, three engines, two dozers, and 140 firefighters including two hotshot crews, the Department of Lands said Friday. There is a local Type 3 Incident Management Team on the fire.
Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity allowed firefighters to gain ground Friday, but a warming trend is forecasted through the weekend.
For more information, visit InciWeb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7024.