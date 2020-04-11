Originally posted on BoiseDev on April 9.BoiseDev first told you about the plan for an upgraded Andrade’s Mexican Restaurant on Overland Road last year. Work on the building continues for the large new space.
Project architect Patrick McKeegan shared a photo and updates on the new site at 4620 W. Overland Road.
“Exterior is done except for wood trellis and metal canopies. Walks and paving underway. Inside drywall work is underway, with paint and trim to follow. Hood and fixed kitchen equipment is being installed,” McKeegan wrote.
The interior will bring hints of the existing restaurant down the street in a former Shakey’s Pizza building.
“Inside will have 16 different colors similar to (owner Javier Andrade’s) existing restaurant,” he said.
Along Overland, a two-story tower will feature a vintage chandelier that used to hang in Boise’s Idanha Hotel. McKeegan teases a special surprise inside the main dining area. Plus — two bars.
“One with TVs and another with glazing and a glass garage door that opens onto a patio,” McKeegan said.
Project plans show the building will seat up to 240 guests.