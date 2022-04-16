BOISE — Hendricks Commercial Properties along with its sister company, Geronimo Hospitality Group, announced in a press release that construction has begun for Hotel Renegade, a 122-key boutique hotel on 11th and Grove Streets in downtown Boise.
The $66 million dollar development is designed by Idaho architecture firm CSHQA and ESG Design has been selected as the interior designer for the project. The eight-story hotel will be constructed by Okland Construction right next to The Owhyee apartment building on the corner of 11th and Grove Streets. Hotel Renegade will offer a boutique hotel experience unlike any other when it opens its doors to guests in 2024.
“Hotel Renegade is paving a new path here in Boise. We want to create a home away from home for travelers and a gathering place for locals and visitors alike,” said Rob Gerbitz, CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties. “When designing this hotel, we want to honor the history of the city while building a boutique experience that showcases the best of Boise and gives guests a new way to stay.”
Hendricks Commercial Properties sister company, Geronimo Hospitality Group, will operate the eight-story hotel which will include 122 guest rooms and suites, along with the in-house restaurant, rooftop bar and 2,700-square-foot event space with an 1,100-square-foot outdoor patio.
“We believe the people of Boise and those who visit are looking for unique and memorable experiences when it comes to hospitality and we’re excited to bring something one-of-a-kind to the city,” said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Our portfolio of boutique hotels is known for offering comfortable luxury, unmatched quality and impeccable style. That’s exactly what we plan to bring with Hotel Renegade in Boise.”
Sean Keithly, economic development director for the City of Boise, said the city is ready for more changes.
“We’re seeing downtown Boise change but we’re seeing it change in a way we like to see,” Keithly said. “We are intentional about new developments and this one is going to bring new vitality to this part of downtown.”
Hendricks Commercial Properties and Geronimo Hospitality Group are also the developers and operators for The Warehouse Food Hall, which will feature 18 local food, beverage and retail vendors under one roof. The food hall will open its doors to guests this summer.