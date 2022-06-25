The Workspace Mobility Grants will help the businesses implement transportation improvements that promote smart mobility options for employees and customers, such as biking, walking, transit, carpooling, and vanpooling.
ADA COUNTY — A press release from the Ada County Highway District announced that 12 small businesses in Ada County will be helping promote smart transportation thanks to ACHD Commuteride’s Workspace Mobility Grants and support provided by the City of Boise.
With support from the City of Boise, the Commuteride Workspace Mobility Grant is providing up to $30,000 in financial assistance to small businesses or organizations in Ada County (with 200 or fewer employees). Each recipient will receive up to $3,000 that can be used for facility improvements, such as bike parking, bike repair stands, carpool signage, or lockers. Funds can also be used for mobility improvements, such as shared bikes for employees, transit passes or vanpool vouchers.
The following organizations have been selected to receive Workspace Mobility Grants in 2022:
The Cabin
Global Lounge
One Stone
Children’s Therapy Place
Boise Hawks Baseball
Barbarian Brewing
Hawkins Companies
Accurate Surveying & Mapping
Big O Tires (Main Street)
Bar G Basque Pub & Eatery
Parklane Management Company (Idaho Building)
Hearing & Communication Technology
“We are thrilled to provide a second round of transportation and mobility grants to small businesses located in Ada County, particularly given the rise in commute costs,” said Tessa Greegor, Commuteride Manager. “Whether it’s for new bikes for employee bike share programs, transit passes, bike parking solutions, or other mobility improvements, we’re excited to offer this program to support organizations interested in improving transportation options for their employees and customers.”
“I applaud the businesses taking steps to improve their smart mobility options,” said ACHD Commission President Mary May. “After the success of the first round of grants, we are glad to be able to provide more small businesses with resources to help them encourage smart transportation choices in Ada County.”
Commuteride is a program of the Ada County Highway District with a mission to promote smart commute options through education, rideshare services, and effective partnerships. Commuteride supports businesses in developing effective commute programs for employees. More information is available at Commuteride.org.