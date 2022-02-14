First posted on BoiseDev.com on Feb. 9A new development with a mix of housing types is planned for Meridian.
Aviator Subdivision would sit on 10-acres of land on the northeast corner of N. Black Cat Road and W. Franklin Road. The project application says the property was originally going to be used by the Compass Charter School as a track and football field.
Ten Mile Interchange Specific Area Plan
The subdivision would be made up of 38 multi-family attached townhomes, nine fourplex buildings, and one single-family lot for a total of 75 units. The layout focuses on “heavily adopting the Ten Mile Interchange Specific Area Plan,” or TMISAP.
“A variety of housing types is key to conforming to the Ten Mile Interchange Specific Area Plan and this utilizes front-loaded multifamily, alley load houses fronting to open space, and multifamily sites with ample open space surrounding individual buildings,” the project application said. “Overall, the site brings a diversity of housing products that is beneficial to the community through the implementation of strategic planning and efficiently coordinating-based development.”
The Prudam Gulch Drain, which is owned by the Nampa Meridian Irrigation District, is on the Aviator Subdivision site. This adds “walkability and community benefit,” according to the application.
“The largest open space on-site consists of the 100’ wide easement for the proposed piped Prudam Gulch Drain. This open space will provide a buffer between the fourplex multifamily sites and the adjacent future subdivisions and existing railroad right of way to the north,” the project application said. “Furthermore, the landscape buffers along the roadway and interior open space allow tasteful landscaping to flourish in the community.”
There would be on-street parking for guests and two-car garages and driveways for residents.
The applicant, Bronze Bow, will be in front of the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission on March 3.