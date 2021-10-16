The Colliers 18th Annual Commercial Real Estate Conference is moving from in-person to virtual, according to a press release about the event. “As we ensure the health and safety of our partners, clients, sponsors and friends, we have decided to transition this year’s Outlook Conference to a virtual platform instead of an in-person experience,” said the release. The conference is slated for 2 — 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27; virtual doors open at 1:30 p.m.
In addition to the panel of brokerage experts featured at the conference, there will also be professional industry leaders speaking, including the following.
Dr. Michael Wilkerson is the Partner and Director of Analytics at ECONorthwest. He brings over 15 years of private-sector experience as an economic consultant and as an analyst in the financial services industry. Wilkerson studies urban economics for both public and private sector clients — with a focus on land use, transportation, and real estate development and how they interact with the regional economy.
Carolyn Holly is the vice president at Idaho Business for Education. She worked for 33 years at KTVB and became an experienced and well-known television personality “through her sincere approach to news and her community.” Holly is also involved in community work through FACES of Hope, FUNDSY, the Boise Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Group and Idaho Youth Sports Commission.